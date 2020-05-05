Blackbaud Announces 2020 First Quarter Results

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

"Blackbaud remains highly committed to the success of our customers, our company and the entire social economy during these challenging times," said Mike Gianoni, Blackbaud's president and CEO. "Our teams launched new innovative solutions in response to pandemic-specific needs that arose. We've given back to the social good community through hundreds of free resources, philanthropic gifts, service on boards and more. And we've maintained our commitments to customers, including our very high standard of service and support. Blackbaud has served the social good community as a leader in software for nearly four decades. We have been decisive in our actions, and our immediate priority continues to be the safety and welfare of our people and being a strong global partner for social good organizations around the world during this unprecedented time."

First Quarter 2020 Results Compared to First Quarter 2019 Results:

Total GAAP revenue was $223.6 million , up 3.6%, with $204.9 million in GAAP recurring revenue, representing 91.6% of total GAAP revenue. GAAP recurring revenue was up 3.4%.

, up 3.6%, with in GAAP recurring revenue, representing 91.6% of total GAAP revenue. GAAP recurring revenue was up 3.4%. Total non-GAAP revenue was $223.6 million , up 3.3%, with $204.9 million in non-GAAP recurring revenue, representing 91.6% of total non-GAAP revenue. Non-GAAP recurring revenue was up 3.0%.

, up 3.3%, with in non-GAAP recurring revenue, representing 91.6% of total non-GAAP revenue. Non-GAAP recurring revenue was up 3.0%. Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue increased 3.0%.

GAAP income from operations was $8.4 million , with GAAP operating margin of 3.8%, an increase of 280 basis points.

, with GAAP operating margin of 3.8%, an increase of 280 basis points. Non-GAAP income from operations was $33.9 million , with non-GAAP operating margin of 15.2%, a decrease of 140 basis points.

, with non-GAAP operating margin of 15.2%, a decrease of 140 basis points. GAAP net income was $4.6 million , with GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.10 , up $0.12 .

, with GAAP diluted earnings per share of , up . Non-GAAP net income was $24.7 million , with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.51 , unchanged from first quarter 2019.

, with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of , unchanged from first quarter 2019. Non-GAAP free cash flow was $(38.3) million , a decrease of $15.8 million .

"Following a solid start to the year, we acted quickly to ensure the financial strength and flexibility needed in response to the uncertainty of COVID-19 and current global market conditions while remaining critically focused on the success of our customers and the health and economic stability of our employees," said Tony Boor, executive vice president and CFO, Blackbaud. "Our recurring revenue model and strong balance sheet remain stabilizing factors as we navigate the wide array of potential outcomes that could result from COVID-19, and we will continue to implement the necessary near-term measures to make certain Blackbaud remains in a strong position longer-term on behalf of all of our stakeholders."

An explanation of all non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this press release is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." A reconciliation of the company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

COVID-19 Actions

Blackbaud announced several immediate steps to provide additional near-term liquidity and financial flexibility while implementing employee relief measures in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. These actions included:

Blackbaud's Board of Directors eliminated the payment of quarterly cash dividends on Blackbaud's common stock

Blackbaud's 401(k) match program is temporarily suspended for US-based employees

Temporary freeze on company hiring efforts

Mike Gianoni , Blackbaud's president and CEO, is forgoing his paycheck for the foreseeable future

, Blackbaud's president and CEO, is forgoing his paycheck for the foreseeable future Restriction of non-essential employee travel and other operating cost reductions

Employee cash merit increases for 2020 replaced with a one-time restricted stock grant

Employee cash bonus programs for 2020 replaced with a one-time performance stock grant

All worldwide employees that have a base salary equal to or less than $75,000 USD received additional financial support in the form of a one-time bonus of $1,000 USD

Recent Company Highlights

Visit www.blackbaud.com/newsroom for more information about Blackbaud's recent highlights.

Revenue Classifications

Revenue from retained and managed service contracts that we do not expect to have a term consistent with our cloud solution contracts is included in one-time services and other revenue beginning January 1, 2020. This change in presentation resulted in a $4.3 million decrease in recurring revenue and an offsetting increase to one-time services and other revenue during the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Conference Call Details What: Blackbaud's 2020 First Quarter Conference Call When: May 6, 2020 Time: 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) Live Call: 877-407-3088 (US/Canada) Webcast: Blackbaud's Investor Relations Webpage

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Blackbaud has provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. This information includes non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP recurring revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. Blackbaud has acquired businesses whose net tangible assets include deferred revenue. In accordance with GAAP reporting requirements, Blackbaud recorded write-downs of deferred revenue to fair value, which resulted in lower recognized revenue. Both on a quarterly and year-to-date basis, the revenue for the acquired businesses is deferred and typically recognized over a one-year period, so Blackbaud's GAAP revenues for the one-year period after the acquisitions will not reflect the full amount of revenues that would have been reported if the acquired deferred revenue was not written down to fair value. The non-GAAP measures described above reverse the acquisition-related deferred revenue write-downs so that the full amount of revenue booked by the acquired companies is included, which Blackbaud believes provides a more accurate representation of a revenue run-rate in a given period. In addition to reversing write-downs of acquisition-related deferred revenue, non-GAAP financial measures discussed above exclude the impact of certain items that Blackbaud believes are not directly related to its performance in any particular period, but are for its long-term benefit over multiple periods.

In addition, Blackbaud uses non-GAAP organic revenue growth, non-GAAP organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth, in analyzing its operating performance. Blackbaud believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, for evaluating the periodic growth of its business on a consistent basis. Each of these measures excludes incremental acquisition-related revenue attributable to companies acquired in the current fiscal year. For companies acquired in the immediately preceding fiscal year, each of these measures reflects presentation of full-year incremental non-GAAP revenue derived from such companies as if they were combined throughout the prior period, and it includes the non-GAAP revenue attributable to those companies, as if there were no acquisition-related write-downs of acquired deferred revenue to fair value as required by GAAP. In addition, each of these measures excludes prior period revenue associated with divested businesses. The exclusion of the prior period revenue is to present the results of the divested businesses within the results of the combined company for the same period of time in both the prior and current periods. Blackbaud believes this presentation provides a more comparable representation of its current business' organic revenue growth and revenue run-rate.

Non-GAAP free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, including costs required to be capitalized for software development, and capital expenditures for property and equipment.

Blackbaud uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating Blackbaud's ongoing operational performance. Blackbaud believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect Blackbaud's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparison and analysis of trends in its business. In addition, Blackbaud believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional information for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing its financial results from period-to-period with other companies in Blackbaud's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be completely comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to differences in the exact method of calculation between companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Blackbaud, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,972

$ 31,810

Restricted cash due to customers 232,250

545,485

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $5,928 and $5,529 at March 31,

2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 89,191

88,868

Customer funds receivable 1,205

524

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 81,004

67,852

Total current assets 428,622

734,539

Property and equipment, net 35,661

35,546

Operating lease right-of-use assets 100,568

104,400

Software development costs, net 105,594

101,302

Goodwill 631,033

634,088

Intangible assets, net 303,097

317,895

Other assets 66,346

65,193

Total assets $ 1,670,921

$ 1,992,963

Liabilities and stockholders' equity



Current liabilities:



Trade accounts payable $ 44,510

$ 47,676

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 45,781

73,317

Due to customers 233,455

546,009

Debt, current portion 10,351

7,500

Deferred revenue, current portion 288,682

314,335

Total current liabilities 622,779

988,837

Debt, net of current portion 520,576

459,600

Deferred tax liability 43,286

44,594

Deferred revenue, net of current portion 1,715

1,802

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 91,235

95,624

Other liabilities 10,937

5,742

Total liabilities 1,290,528

1,596,199

Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders' equity:



Preferred stock; 20,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding —

—

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized,

60,932,639 and 60,206,091 shares issued at March 31, 2020 and

December 31, 2019, respectively 61

60

Additional paid-in capital 471,344

457,804

Treasury stock, at cost; 11,311,712 and 11,066,354 shares at March 31,

2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (310,447)

(290,665)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,140)

(5,290)

Retained earnings 233,575

234,855

Total stockholders' equity 380,393

396,764

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,670,921

$ 1,992,963



Blackbaud, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended

March 31,



2020 2019

Revenue





Recurring $ 204,867

$ 198,094



One-time services and other 18,754

17,736



Total revenue 223,621

215,830



Cost of revenue





Cost of recurring 89,551

84,711



Cost of one-time services and other 15,314

14,572



Total cost of revenue 104,865

99,283



Gross profit 118,756

116,547



Operating expenses





Sales, marketing and customer success 58,735

55,455



Research and development 24,977

28,461



General and administrative 25,855

27,117



Amortization 741

1,376



Restructuring 24

1,953



Total operating expenses 110,332

114,362



Income from operations 8,424

2,185



Interest expense (4,159)

(5,323)



Other income, net 1,070

182



Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes 5,335

(2,956)



Income tax provision (benefit) 696

(1,834)



Net income (loss) $ 4,639

$ (1,122)



Earnings (loss) per share





Basic $ 0.10

$ (0.02)



Diluted $ 0.10

$ (0.02)



Common shares and equivalents outstanding





Basic weighted average shares 48,036,300

47,516,912



Diluted weighted average shares 48,455,751

47,516,912



Other comprehensive (loss) income





Foreign currency translation adjustment (5,728)

4,590



Unrealized loss on derivative instruments, net of tax (3,122)

(932)



Total other comprehensive (loss) income (8,850)

3,658



Comprehensive (loss) income $ (4,211)

$ 2,536





Blackbaud, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Three months ended

March 31,

(dollars in thousands) 2020 2019

Cash flows from operating activities



Net income (loss) $ 4,639

$ (1,122)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating

activities:



Depreciation and amortization 21,804

21,724

Provision for credit losses and sales returns 2,488

2,032

Stock-based compensation expense 13,580

13,726

Deferred taxes 954

(1,155)

Amortization of deferred financing costs and discount 188

188

Other non-cash adjustments 102

1,820

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and disposal of

businesses:



Accounts receivable (3,876)

(1,797)

Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,303)

(12,107)

Trade accounts payable (4,021)

(3,624)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities (31,694)

(11,690)

Deferred revenue (23,364)

(18,006)

Net cash used in operating activities (24,503)

(10,011)

Cash flows from investing activities



Purchase of property and equipment (2,867)

(1,152)

Capitalized software development costs (10,937)

(11,319)

Purchase of net assets of acquired companies, net of cash and restricted cash

acquired —

(109,386)

Net cash used in investing activities (13,804)

(121,857)

Cash flows from financing activities



Proceeds from issuance of debt 144,700

271,500

Payments on debt (86,075)

(75,175)

Employee taxes paid for withheld shares upon equity award settlement (19,782)

(18,400)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1

3

Change in due to customers (311,095)

(242,885)

Change in customer funds receivable (733)

(3,573)

Dividend payments to stockholders (5,960)

(5,901)

Net cash used in financing activities (278,944)

(74,431)

Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,822)

1,036

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (320,073)

(205,263)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 577,295

449,846

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 257,222

$ 244,583



The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown above in the consolidated statements of cash flows:

(dollars in thousands) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019

Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,972

$ 31,810

Restricted cash due to customers 232,250

545,485

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash in the statement of cash flows $ 257,222

$ 577,295



Blackbaud, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended

March 31,

2020 2019

GAAP Revenue $ 223,621

$ 215,830

Non-GAAP adjustments:



Add: Acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down —

716

Non-GAAP revenue $ 223,621

$ 216,546







GAAP gross profit $ 118,756

$ 116,547

GAAP gross margin 53.1 % 54.0 % Non-GAAP adjustments:



Add: Acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down —

716

Add: Stock-based compensation expense 865

974

Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations 10,930

11,416

Add: Employee severance 32

1,119

Subtotal 11,827

14,225

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 130,583

$ 130,772

Non-GAAP gross margin 58.4 % 60.4 %





GAAP income from operations $ 8,424

$ 2,185

GAAP operating margin 3.8 % 1.0 % Non-GAAP adjustments:



Add: Acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down —

716

Add: Stock-based compensation expense 13,580

13,726

Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations 11,671

12,792

Add: Employee severance 97

3,421

Add: Acquisition-related integration costs (32)

718

Add: Acquisition-related expenses 139

445

Add: Restructuring costs 24

1,953

Subtotal 25,479

33,771

Non-GAAP income from operations $ 33,903

$ 35,956

Non-GAAP operating margin 15.2 % 16.6 %





GAAP income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes $ 5,335

$ (2,956)

GAAP net income (loss) $ 4,639

$ (1,122)







Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share 48,455,751

47,516,912

GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.10

$ (0.02)







Non-GAAP adjustments:



Add: GAAP income tax provision (benefit) 696

(1,834)

Add: Total non-GAAP adjustments affecting income from operations 25,479

33,771

Non-GAAP income before provision for income taxes 30,814

30,815

Assumed non-GAAP income tax provision(1) $ 6,163

$ 6,163

Non-GAAP net income $ 24,651

$ 24,652







Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 48,455,751

48,051,289

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.51

$ 0.51



(1) Blackbaud applies a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 20.0% when calculating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.

Blackbaud, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) Three months ended

March 31, 2020

2019 GAAP revenue $ 223,621

$ 215,830 GAAP revenue growth 3.6 %

Add: Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue(1) —

716 Non-GAAP organic revenue(2) $ 223,621

$ 216,546 Non-GAAP organic revenue growth 3.3 %







Non-GAAP organic revenue(2) $ 223,621

$ 216,546 Foreign currency impact on non-GAAP organic revenue(3) 310

— Non-GAAP organic revenue on constant currency basis(3) $ 223,931

$ 216,546 Non-GAAP organic revenue growth on constant currency basis 3.4 %







GAAP recurring revenue $ 204,867

$ 198,094 GAAP recurring revenue growth 3.4 %

Add: Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue(1) —

716 Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue $ 204,867

$ 198,810 Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth 3.0 %



(1) Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue excludes incremental acquisition-related revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP that is attributable to companies acquired in the current fiscal year. For companies acquired in the immediately preceding fiscal year, non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue reflects presentation of full-year incremental non-GAAP revenue derived from such companies, as if they were combined throughout the prior period, and it includes the non-GAAP revenue from the acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down attributable to those companies. (2) Non-GAAP organic revenue for the prior year periods presented herein may not agree to non-GAAP organic revenue presented in the respective prior period quarterly financial information solely due to the manner in which non-GAAP organic revenue growth is calculated. (3) To determine non-GAAP organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis, revenues from entities reporting in foreign currencies were translated to U.S. Dollars using the comparable prior period's quarterly weighted average foreign currency exchange rates. The primary foreign currencies creating the impact are the Australian Dollar, British Pound, Canadian Dollar and EURO.

(dollars in thousands) Three months ended

March 31, 2020 2019 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ (24,503) $ (10,011) Less: purchase of property and equipment (2,867) (1,152) Less: capitalized software development costs (10,937) (11,319) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ (38,307) $ (22,482)

