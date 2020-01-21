Blackbaud Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results on Monday, February 10 after the U.S. financial markets close for trading. In conjunction with this announcement, Blackbaud will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 11 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.

Event: Blackbaud's Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call Date: Tuesday, February 11 Time: 8:00 a.m. ET Live Webcast: Investor.blackbaud.com Live Dial-In: 1-877-407-3088

A live webcast will be available and archived on Blackbaud's investor webpage following the call.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Blackbaud Investor Contact

Steve Hufford

Director, Investor Relations

843.654.2655

steve.hufford@blackbaud.com

