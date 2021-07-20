Blackbaud Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, will report its second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, August 3 after the U.S. financial markets close for trading. In conjunction with this announcement, Blackbaud will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 4 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.

A live webcast will be available and archived on Blackbaud's investor webpage following the call.

About Blackbaud
Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for four decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit  www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedInInstagram and Facebook.

