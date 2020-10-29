Blackbaud Announces Rescheduled Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, announced today that the company had to postpone its conference call to discuss third quarter results due to a network outage impacting the conference call provider. The conference call will now be held on Friday, October 30 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.

Event: Blackbaud's Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call Date: Friday, October 30 Time: 8:00 a.m. ET Live Webcast: Investor.blackbaud.com Live Dial-In: Conference ID: 1-833-665-0686 8870188

The webcast will be archived on Blackbaud's investor webpage following the call.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Blackbaud Investor Contact

Steve Hufford

Director, Investor Relations

843.654.2655

[email protected]

SOURCE Blackbaud, Inc.

