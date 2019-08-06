Blackbaud CEO Michael "Mike" Gianoni Named One of the Top 50 SaaS CEOs

The CEOs on this year's list were selected based on nomination submissions from colleagues, peers and other software industry participants. Nominees were reviewed across a number of key attributes, including integrity, intellect, drive, emotional intelligence, organizational culture and operational skill. They were most closely evaluated based on qualitative and substantive commentary provided on the CEO's character.

Gianoni took over as CEO of the social good software leader in 2014 and has led the company through significant milestones, including transitioning Blackbaud's entire solution set to the cloud, issuing the company's first social responsibility report and guiding Blackbaud through the construction and opening of a new LEED Gold world headquarters. Under Gianoni's leadership, Blackbaud has claimed spots on prominent lists, including Forbes' 2019 Best Employers for Diversity for the second consecutive year, Forbes' 2018 America's Best Employers for Women, AnitaB.org 2018 Top Companies for Women Technologists and Forbes' 2019 Best Midsize Employers for the fourth consecutive year.

Since Gianoni became CEO, Blackbaud's customer base has grown 55 percent; recurring revenue has more than doubled and now comprises 90 percent of total revenues; addressable market has increased by over $4 billion through acquisition and organic product builds; and the company has risen to one of the top 30 largest cloud software companies in the world, according to IDC's rank of Worldwide Software as a Service (SaaS) and Cloud Software Market Shares. Beyond his business acumen, Gianoni also volunteers and advocates for causes important to him, including animal welfare and veterans' initiatives. He serves on the board of the International African American Museum breaking ground in Charleston this fall.

The Software Report is a comprehensive source for business news, investment activity and corporate actions related to the software and SaaS sectors. For more information and to view this year's list of Top 50 SaaS CEOs, visit www.thesoftwarereport.com/the-top-50-saas-ceos-of-2019/.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

