Blackbaud Named One of America's Best Midsize Employers by Forbes

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announced that it has been named one of America's Best Midsize Employers by Forbes for the fourth consecutive year in the IT, Internet, Software & Services category.

Blackbaud holds a unique position at the intersection of technology and social good, providing cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence with a guiding vision to build a better world and a goal of powering transformative outcomes for its customers. To accomplish those ends, Blackbaud aspires to create an environment where employees feel not only connected to customers and invested in their success but also inspired to support the causes they care about personally.

"Our ability to drive digital transformation in the social good community starts with having the right people on our team. Because the work of every single member of our team ultimately supports social good customers in achieving their goals, we attract a special kind of employee who is not only talented and driven but also passionate and compassionate," said Mike Gianoni, Blackbaud's president and CEO. "We're honored to number among the country's best midsize employers again this year, because greater employee satisfaction means more innovation, more giving back and more overall excellence for the organizations and change agents making a difference in the world—and that's why we're here."

This honor is the latest external validation of Blackbaud's transformed culture. In recent years, the company has leveraged its position as the longstanding fundraising software and analytics leader to launch new, innovative cloud solutions extending far beyond fundraising to support needs across its customers' entire operations and serving a wide market spanning the entire social good community, including nonprofits, foundations, education, healthcare, faith communities, corporate social responsibility and more.

Blackbaud's new world headquarters in Charleston, which opened in 2018, marks a physical manifestation of the company's brand and culture—with a state-of-the-art customer innovation center, collaborative spaces, game rooms, ergonomic work stations, a coffee and tea bar, a modern cafeteria and creative outdoor sporting, meeting and event spaces. Blackbaud also rewards employee volunteer service through vacation hours and company-organized projects, including a 48-hour hackathon and an employee-led STEM program to teach elementary school-aged children to design and code. In 2018, 84% of Blackbaud employees volunteered.

"This recognition from Forbes, based on employee feedback, is especially meaningful—and indicative that people want to feel professionally and personally fulfilled in their work lives," said John Mistretta, executive vice president of human resources at Blackbaud. "Culture and environment are of highest importance to us and highest importance to the markets we serve. This award demonstrates the benefits of keeping our team's happiness crucial to the way we operate."

America's Best Employers were selected based on an independent survey from a vast sample of approximately 50,000 employees working for companies with at least 1,000 employees in their U.S. locations. To view the full listing of companies, click here.

In January, Blackbaud was honored by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity for the second consecutive year. In 2018, Blackbaud was named to Forbes' America's Best Employers for Women list and one of the AnitaB.org 2018 Top Companies for Women Technologists.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise, and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing, and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

