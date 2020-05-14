Blackbaud Releases First Look Data at Companies' Corporate Social Responsibility Response to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today releases data insights into companies' corporate social responsibility (CSR) response to COVID-19. Data was collected via Blackbaud's YourCause CSRconnect solution, which houses corporate program details and its employees' engagement within CSR programs. Results show that companies are stepping up to support customers and employees during the pandemic. Key insights include:

82% of companies are giving employees a choice of which nonprofit to support for COVID-19 relief, and it's paying off – companies offering COVID-19 fundraising opportunities are seeing employees engage 15 times more than average

Nearly 50% of companies have donations allocated to COVID-19 efforts

Corporations are matching their employee's COVID-19 relief donations at a rate of 1.6 times and 60% of dollars donated to COVID-19 efforts have been funded from the company's portion of the match program

"We're proud to be the CSR technology partner to a third of Fortune 500 companies," said Kevin Gregoire, executive vice president and president of Enterprise Markets Group, Blackbaud. "As evidenced through this data and the stories we've heard over the past several weeks, companies, like so many other organizations across the Ecosystem of Good®, are stepping up to fight the pandemic and support those in need. It's not only inspiring to see this level of response, but it truly is making an impact."

In 2019, YourCause solutions processed over $1 billion in donations and grants, transacting over $500,000 every business hour benefiting more than 170,000 social good organizations globally. And, through YourCause solutions, more than 12 million volunteer hours were coordinated, tracked and rewarded in 2019. In the past weeks alone, Blackbaud CSR customers have impacted more than 5,000 nonprofit organizations and more than 58,000 donations have been transacted every business hour during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blackbaud is supporting these efforts through enhancements to CSRconnect, such as built in tagging integration with NPOconnect, which allows nonprofit organizations to designate activities directly associated with COVID-19 efforts. This integration allows companies and employees to easily find COVID-19-related virtual volunteer and fundraising opportunities in their area. Blackbaud has also been proactively encouraging nonprofit organizations to register for ACH, so they can receive donations electronically. At the onset of COVID-19, only 30% of nonprofit organizations in CSRconnect received their funds electronically. As organizations have transitioned to remote working, receiving and processing paper checks can significantly slow down cash flow and the ability for organizations to use donations when they need them most – during the pandemic. Through Blackbaud's proactive outreach, more than 1,500 organizations have now registered for ACH.

See the full results of how companies are responding to COVID-19 here and learn more about Blackbaud's solutions for CSR.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

SOURCE Blackbaud, Inc.