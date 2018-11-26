Blackbaud Reports New #GivingTuesday Record

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announced that its systems processed more than $62.6 million from charitable organizations receiving donations in the United States on #GivingTuesday in the strongest year yet. Average gift sizes and mobile giving were up year over year, and online donations were also up again for the seventh year running.

"#GivingTuesday 2018 reflected the most generous year by donors, with 10% higher average gifts than in 2017 and the number of organizations receiving gifts at an all-time high," said Steve MacLaughlin, vice president of Data & Analytics at Blackbaud. "We also saw strong growth in the volume of mobile giving, with 29% of online donations coming via mobile device. As a founding partner of #GivingTuesday, Blackbaud is proud to play a key role in powering this important day, and we're delighted to see the level of generosity exhibited yesterday."

#GivingTuesday Donations Grew in 2018

#GivingTuesday online giving has grown by 518% since its creation in 2012

Online average gift amounts exceeded $147 vs. $134 in 2017

in 2017 16% more social good organizations received an online donation on #GivingTuesday 2018 compared to 2017

Digital Engagement Continues to Drive #GivingTuesday's Success

Donations made from a mobile device totaled 29% of all online donations; up 5% from 2017

Social media conversations with the #GivingTuesday hashtag exceeded 605,000 across Twitter and Instagram

Blackbaud uses its exclusive access to the world's most robust philanthropic data to provide reporting and trends associated with the movement. For more information about #GivingTuesday, visit www.blackbaud.com/givingtuesday. For more insight on the 2018 #GivingTuesday data, contact Blackbaud.

