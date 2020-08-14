Blackbaud Security Incident Impacts March of Dimes Donors

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- March of Dimes Inc. takes the protection and proper use of donor information very seriously. The organization was recently notified by one of its database providers, Blackbaud, of a security incident in which they stopped a ransomware attack. During the attack, the intruders removed files from Blackbaud's platform, which hosted data for hundreds of colleges, universities, health care organizations, schools, charities and other non-profit organizations, including March of Dimes. Blackbaud believes the breach occurred between February and May 2020. Blackbaud discovered the incident in May, conducted an investigation, and notified March of Dimes on July 16, 2020.

March of Dimes determined that the compromised file contained data about its donors. While the review of the data is ongoing, the data file included donors' names and titles, addresses and contact details (e.g., phone numbers and e-mail addresses), philanthropic interests, some donation history and dates of birth.

March of Dimes and Blackbaud believe there is a low risk that the data will be misused. Blackbaud worked with law enforcement and third-party experts to investigate and resolve this incident. Blackbaud paid the intruder using a third-party expert who confirmed that any data copied had been destroyed. An expert retained by Blackbaud continues to scan the web and has not found any exposed data from this incident online. Blackbaud plans to continue such monitoring activities for the foreseeable future and has committed to alerting March of Dimes if they find any of its donor data. More information about this incident is available on Blackbaud's website: https://www.blackbaud.com/securityincident

March of Dimes sincerely apologizes to its donors for this incident and regrets any inconvenience it may cause them.

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every baby can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 80-year legacy of impact and innovation, we empower every mom and every family. Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information. Visit shareyourstory.org for comfort and support. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE March of Dimes

