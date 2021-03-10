Blackbaud to Host Virtual Investor Session on Thursday, March 25, 2021

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, will host a virtual event for members of the investment community on Thursday, March 25, from 10 a.m.–12 p.m. ET. Executive management will discuss Blackbaud's strategic outlook and host a question-and-answer session. Click here to register or visit Blackbaud's investor relations website.

Event: Blackbaud Hosts Virtual Investor Session



Date: Thursday, March 25, 2021



Time: 10 a.m. ET



Speakers: Mike Gianoni - Chief Executive Officer Kevin McDearis - Chief Products Officer Kevin Gregoire - President, U.S. Markets David Benjamin - President, International Markets Tony Boor - Chief Financial Officer

A recording of the webcast will be available and archived on Blackbaud's investor webpage following the session.

