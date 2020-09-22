BlackBerry and TELUS Partner on Critical Event Management Across Canada

Edmonton Police Services selects TELUS & BlackBerry AtHoc for emergency preparedness

WATERLOO, ON and VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and TELUS (TSX: T,NYSE: TU) today announced a new partnership to provide secure emergency management and crisis communications to organizations across Canada. The expansion of a long-standing relationship, TELUS will resell BlackBerry® AtHoc®, the most secure critical event management and communications solution, with TELUS' world-class connectivity so Canadian organizations have access to the emergency preparedness tools they need to keep their residents and employees safe.

The companies also announced their first customer win as part of this new arm to their partnership. Edmonton Police Services, with a community of a million citizens, has chosen BlackBerry AtHoc as its emergency preparedness solution. TELUS will also resell BlackBerry AtHoc to government entities across British Columbia, so municipalities across the Province are enabled to protect their citizens.

BlackBerry is trusted by thousands of government, enterprise, education, healthcare and humanitarian organizations around the world, for its connectivity and productivity solutions. The company's leading communications technology, BlackBerry AtHoc, gives organizations the information they need to make critical safety decisions in real-time, helping to protect lives, assets and operations, during planned and unplanned events.

To instantly reach a mass audience as well as targeted individuals and groups, many government, commercial and military organizations rely on one of their most pervasive and reliable assets – TELUS' IP network.

"I am thrilled that we continue to grow our long-standing partnership with TELUS," said John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO, BlackBerry. "We share a common objective to deliver the best connectivity solutions to Canadians. Together, we will help keep Canadians safe, prepared and informed during events, disasters and emergencies."

"This partnership builds upon our strong history of working with BlackBerry to bring best-in-class and secure mobility solutions to Canadians," said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. "We are delighted to be able to offer BlackBerry AtHoc to organizations across Canada, helping to ensure emergency personnel, first responders and government officials are empowered with vital state-of-the-art technology and connectivity that enable better outcomes in crisis scenarios. Whether managing an emergency situation or monitoring to prevent a crisis, enhanced communication solutions will contribute to a faster, more effective crisis response, helping to keep Canadians safe and connected."

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 175M cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T,NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $15 billion in annual revenue and 15.4 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world's most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute $736 million and 1.4 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter, and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram and LinkedIn.

