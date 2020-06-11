BlackBerry AtHoc Expands Leadership Position in Crisis Communications with U.S. Federal Government; Includes the U.S. Department of Transportation, U.S. Federal Trade Commission and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that its FedRAMP-authorized BlackBerry ® AtHoc ® crisis communication system continues to expand on its leading position within the U.S. Federal Government with the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT), U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) using BlackBerry AtHoc for secure crisis response.

The BlackBerry AtHoc FedRAMP solution set continues to expand its use as the standard and most secure emergency mass notification system across the U.S. Federal Government. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is a new customer. The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) has joined the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) AtHoc FedRAMP Cloud solution, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has achieved their Department Authority to Operate (ATO) for BlackBerry AtHoc.

"From mandatory remote working, natural disasters and cloud outages, to civil unrest and cyber-attacks, there are no shortages of incidents that continue to challenge the way organizations and departments maintain operations and keep people safe," said David Wiseman, Vice President of Secure Communications at BlackBerry. "BlackBerry AtHoc can be deployed quickly to enable the most secure real-time information exchange across organizations, their people and devices, providing them with the necessary details to make informed and safety-critical decisions. It's a privilege to support all our federal customers during an unprecedented time in our nation's history."

BlackBerry AtHoc is trusted by government, military, commercial and humanitarian organizations around the world including over 70% of U.S. Federal Government employees. To date, BlackBerry AtHoc has received 12 ATOs from Federal agencies including the Department of Energy, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Justice, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Treasury, and Department of Veterans Affairs.

