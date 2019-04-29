BlackBerry Cylance to Receive IRAP Certification

WATERLOO, Ontario, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Cylance, a business unit of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB: TSX:BB), today announced that it has completed an Australian Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) assessment by an accredited IRAP auditor. The assessment enables BlackBerry Cylance to obtain the IRAP certification. The company will be the first endpoint security provider to receive IRAP certification, allowing Australian government agencies to protect their environments with AI-driven security solutions.

Solutions certified under the IRAP program meet the expected Australian government security requirements, as defined by the attorney general's Protective Security Policy Framework (PSPF) and the Australian Government Information Security Manual (ISM). All federal government entities applying the ISM are restricted to using IRAP-compliant applications running on cloud services listed on the Certified Cloud Services List.

"Federal agencies can now take advantage of AI-driven, prevention-first security solutions for the first time. With access to BlackBerry Cylance solutions, government and commercial entities can drive a prevention-first strategic approach to cyber, without the friction and complexity that occurs with many other security controls today," said Jason Duerden, country manager for Australia and New Zealand at BlackBerry Cylance. "With this assessment and certification, BlackBerry Cylance is now in a position to proactively secure Australia's most important federal assets, offer the outcome of a safer Australia in which to live and do business, and in turn further our mission to protect every endpoint under the sun."

Through independent IRAP certification, BlackBerry Cylance applications that run on AWS cloud architecture, which is also certified with a government clearance of protected status, are approved for use in the public sector. Due to the extensive assessment process and high level of quality required to meet the IRAP standard, government agencies will now have substantial trust in the security posture of BlackBerry Cylance products and services.

"In recognition of future-proofing Australian governments, the BlackBerry Cylance commitment to and investment in support for federal agencies is critical to companies like Verizon as part of our strategy to leverage artificial intelligence for cybersecurity in government," said Michael Faulkner, head of public sector for Verizon Enterprise Solutions in Australia and New Zealand. "Verizon is committed to solving the greatest community, economic and cybersecurity challenges using the latest innovations in technology. As part of that mission, we've identified artificial intelligence and predictive threat detection and prevention as a priority for our customers."

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) is a trusted security software and services company that provides enterprises and governments with the technology they need to secure the Internet of Things. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company is unwavering in its commitment to safety, cybersecurity and data privacy, and leads in key areas such as artificial intelligence, endpoint security and management, encryption and embedded systems. For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

About BlackBerry Cylance Inc.

BlackBerry Cylance develops artificial intelligence to deliver prevention-first, predictive security products and smart, simple, secure solutions that change how organizations approach endpoint security. BlackBerry Cylance provides full spectrum predictive threat prevention and visibility across the enterprise to combat the most notorious and advanced cybersecurity attacks. With AI-based malware prevention, threat hunting, automated detection and response, and expert security services, BlackBerry Cylance protects the endpoint without increasing staff workload or costs. We call it the Science of Safe. Learn more at www.cylance.com.

BlackBerry and related trademarks, names and logos are the property of BlackBerry Limited and are registered and/or used in the U.S. and countries around the world. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

