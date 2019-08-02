Blackberry Mountain and Lexus Introduce Lexus Off-Road Adventure

The Lexus Off-Road Adventure places Blackberry Mountain guests in the driver's seat of the latest Lexus GX with a course designed to hone off-road driving skills and showcase the beautiful natural surroundings of the 5,200-acre property. A personal Blackberry Mountain Adventure Guide shows drivers the way, providing expert driving instruction for navigating the six off-road challenges—Rock Crawl, Side Tilt, Hill Climb and Descent, Balance Beams, Log Crawl and Axle Twist. Throughout the Lexus Off-Road Adventure, guests experience the many innovative technology systems of the Lexus GX as they're shown landmarks and majestic waypoints to take in the stunning views of the Smoky Mountains and Tennessee Valley.

"I love that partnering with Lexus has allowed us to offer our guests the opportunity to explore the beautiful region we live in," said Mary Celeste Beall, Proprietor of Blackberry Farm and Blackberry Mountain. "We always enjoy the opportunity to work with a company that shares our commitment to quality and creating memorable experiences. With the addition of the off-road course, Lexus is creating another layer of adventure for guests to immerse themselves in exploration of the Mountain."

Blackberry Mountain is the newest addition to the Lexus Hotel Partner Program, which gives Lexus owners exclusive benefits and experiences at hotels and resorts across the country. Sister resort Blackberry Farm has been a part of the program for many years. Blackberry Farm is a luxurious resort of breathtaking vistas, epicurean wonder, outdoor adventure and tranquil pastimes.

"Lexus and Blackberry Mountain are a terrific fit as we're both passionate about delivering amazing experiences for our guests," said Lisa Materazzo, vice president of Lexus marketing. "Our GX 460 has off-road capabilities that few luxury SUVs can match, and there's no better way to experience them than a drive on this rugged and scenic trail."

In addition to the Lexus Off-Road Adventure, Blackberry Mountain offers a courtesy fleet of the latest Lexus vehicles as part of the Hotel Partner Program. As at Blackberry Farm, Lexus vehicles are available for a complimentary two-hour test-drive for all guests of the resort.

Nestled among 5,200 acres of protected land in the Great Smoky Mountains, Blackberry Mountain offers guests an adventurous retreat with modern-day luxuries in an unencumbered natural environment. The property balances a romantic, peaceful and relaxing environment with immersive outdoor and wellness activities, including aerial yoga, progressive fitness classes, mountain biking, hiking, trail running, forest bathing, and much more. From restorative treatments in the spa to outdoor exploration, Blackberry Mountain fosters wellness with its own adventurous spirit and style, celebrating its home adjacent to one of America's most beloved national parks.

Blackberry Mountain is located in Walland, Tennessee, seven miles from Blackberry Farm and about 30 minutes from Knoxville's McGhee Tyson Airport. For more information on Blackberry Mountain or to make a reservation, please visit: www.blackberrymountain.com .

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 241 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With seven models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and two F performance models. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

About Blackberry Mountain

Spanning 5,200 acres in the Great Smoky Mountains, with 2,800 acres dedicated to land conservation, Blackberry Mountain continues the legacy of Blackberry Farm and the Beall family's world-renowned hospitality as well as unwavering dedication and appreciation for the land. Blackberry Mountain, a Relais & Châteaux-designated resort, is a perfect adventurous retreat for family, friends or business, offering modern-day luxuries in an unencumbered natural environment. Seasonal menus pay homage to locally sourced, fresh ingredients and the bounty of the Great Smoky Mountains. From relaxing spa treatments and naturopathic consultations to outdoor adventures and complimentary fitness classes, activities are vast on the Mountain and include hiking, tree climbing, foraging, fly fishing, mountain biking, aerial yoga and more. Transportation around Blackberry Mountain is provided exclusively by Lexus.

