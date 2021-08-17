BlackBerry Statement on Our Public Notice Today Regarding Older Versions of QNX Operating System

WATERLOO, ON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The safety and security of our customers and the public is BlackBerry's top priority. BlackBerry issued a public advisory today identifying an integer overflow issue with multiple Real Time Operating Systems (RTOS) from multiple vendors, including older versions of the QNX RTOS.

BlackBerry is aware of this matter and can confirm that it does not impact current or recent versions of the QNX RTOS, but rather versions dating from 2012 and earlier.

All potentially affected customers have been notified. BlackBerry has made software patches available to resolve the matter. Additionally, BlackBerry is providing 24/7 support to customers as required. At this time no customers have indicated that they have been impacted.

Keeping our software secure is imperative to BlackBerry and the company takes its critical role in other companies embedded software supply chains with the utmost seriousness.

BlackBerry is assisting relevant Government agencies and other industry groups. For further details please consult today's public advisory.

