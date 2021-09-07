BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced its participation at the following virtual investor conference in September 2021:

Jefferies Software Conference

Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 1:30pm ET

Presenter: Charles Eagan, BlackBerry Chief Technology Officer, reviewing recent developments in BlackBerry's product offering.

This event will be webcast live to the general public. A link to register for the live webcast and replay will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.

For more information, follow @BlackBerry on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn and view the company's corporate video which highlights how BlackBerry addresses today's enterprise security challenges.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations

+1 (519) 888-7465

[email protected]

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

[email protected]

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

Related Links

https://www.blackberry.com

