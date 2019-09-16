BlackBerry World Tour 2019 Kicks-Off, Showcasing Enterprise Security Solutions and Innovations

The series of global events gives attendees an opportunity to learn more about safety and security in today's hyper-connected world

WATERLOO, Ontario, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) has officially kicked-off the BlackBerry World Tour 2019, a series of interactive global events showcasing the company's commitment to securing the Internet of Things.

Beginning with the first event in Tokyo, each stop gives enterprise customers opportunities to learn more about BlackBerry's endpoint management, endpoint protection, secure communication and embedded software solutions. The tour provides hands-on experiences with some of the newest innovations and a chance to talk with business leaders and BlackBerry executives about the latest challenges and opportunities facing organizations in today's hyper-connected world.

The BlackBerry World Tour 2019 includes 10 unique events taking place in the following locations:

Tokyo : September 11, 2019

: London : October 1-2, 2019

: The Hague : October 8, 2019

: Ottawa : October 16, 2019

: New York : October 23, 2019

: Washington D.C. : October 30, 2019

: Toronto : November 7, 2019

: Frankfurt : November 12, 2019

: Singapore : November 19, 2019

: Sydney : November 21, 2019

The BlackBerry World Tour 2019 will feature select customers and success stories from its corresponding regions. At the first stop in Japan, BlackBerry announced the first-of-its-kind integrated human machine interface (HMI) with DENSO, "Harmony Core,™" a digital cockpit system which will be available in the all-new 2020 SUBARU Legacy and Outback (U.S. model). The upcoming London event will host Jaguar Land Rover to discuss their evolving partnership with BlackBerry, including the integration of BlackBerry QNX and BlackBerry Cylance into the automotive manufacturer's next generation vehicles.

"BlackBerry is a leader in privacy and security on a global scale, and it's important for us to support our valued clients, as well as showcase the advanced technologies we've developed to secure their critical information and devices," said Mark Wilson, CMO at BlackBerry. "The BlackBerry World Tour 2019 will allow us to provide a hands-on, highly interactive experience exploring the nexus of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things. We're excited to empower our customers at each stop of the tour as we all learn, connect and endeavor together to protect the systems forming the bedrock of our hyper-connected world."

The BlackBerry World Tour 2019 program includes keynote addresses, product demos, live hacking events, networking sessions, partner and customer days and additional activities designed to critically engage and deepen attendees' understanding of the cybersecurity and enterprise technology landscape.

To learn more about attending the BlackBerry World Tour, please visit: https://www.blackberry.com/ca/en/events/blackberry-world-tour-2019

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) is a trusted security software and services company that provides enterprises and governments with the technology they need to secure the Internet of Things. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company is unwavering in its commitment to safety, cybersecurity and data privacy, and leads in key areas such as artificial intelligence, endpoint security and management, encryption and embedded systems. For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

