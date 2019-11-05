Blackbird and Tyrell on Tour to Showcase Fast, Efficient Cloud Video Production

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird plc (AIM: BIRD), developer and seller of the market-leading cloud video editing platform Blackbird, will be showcasing the speed and efficiency benefits of cloud-based video production at a series of events organised by Tyrell this November.

With consumers now expecting fast access to content on any device, broadcasters and rights holders are increasingly looking to the cloud to streamline content management workflows and power major cost efficiencies. To help companies better understand the myriad of solutions available,

leading media consultancy, Tyrell, has brought together the industry's top players in cloud-based news and sports content production for a tour of the UK and Ireland this month.

Blackbird will be demonstrating how much easier, faster and cost-efficient it is to view, edit and publish video in the cloud alongside Clear-Com, LiveU, Intinor, ABonAir and Streamstar.

The Tyrell Tour events take place on 6th November at Chelsea Football Club, 12th November at Manchester United FC and 14th November at Croke Park, Dublin.

To learn more about the Tyrell Tour and book your place please visit: https://www.tyrellcct.com/tyrelltour/

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market, and has created the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird's patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird underpins multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for social media distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation.

Blackbird® is a registered trademark of Blackbird plc.

Websites

www.blackbird.video



Social media

www.linkedin.com/company/blackbird-cloud

www.twitter.com/blackbirdcloud

www.facebook.com/blackbirdplc

About RNS Reach Announcements

This is an RNS Reach announcement. RNS Reach is an investor communication service aimed at assisting listed and unlisted (including AIM quoted) companies to distribute media only / non-regulatory news releases into the public domain. Information required to be notified under the AIM Rules for Companies, Market Abuse Regulation or other regulation would be disseminated as an RNS regulatory announcement and not on RNS Reach.

SOURCE Blackbird plc