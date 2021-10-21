Blackbird launches core video technology licensing solution, 'Powered by Blackbird'

Blackbird plc provides unique, multi-patented cloud native video technology. Conceived around the notion of delivering the ultimate in video efficiency and designed specifically for the browser environment, Blackbird enables ground-breaking cloud video access and advanced content manipulation capabilities. Blackbird's multi-faceted efficiencies include power and carbon reductions, cost and time savings, less hardware and bandwidth requirements, and easy scalability.

By licensing the Company's core video technology and being 'Powered by Blackbird', companies can build their own cloud native video platforms including frame accurate, renderless editing in a browser with bandwidth from just 2 Mb/s. Organizations can be 'Powered by Blackbird' to provide unparalleled access, navigation and management of video content, leapfrogging traditional application workflows.

'Powered by Blackbird' is the ideal path for traditional video companies migrating their on premise infrastructure to the cloud, video companies moving from CapEx to SaaS business models and forward-thinking video companies seeking efficiency, speed and improved user experiences.

Blackbird plc's CEO, Ian McDonough, said: "This is a step change in the Blackbird story and the evolution of video in the cloud. The world increasingly needs efficient and workable technology as migration to the cloud accelerates and global video production skyrockets."

"Blackbird's proven and patented technology enables advanced editing and manipulation in the cloud whilst reducing infrastructure costs by up to 75% versus traditional cloud based platforms. Vitally, as the planet moves to net zero carbon, Blackbird is able to operate at less than 10% of the carbon footprint of its competitors. Those companies who license 'Powered by Blackbird' will realise these efficiency savings, rapidly improve functionality, move to efficient cloud native workflows and reap the benefits of being truly SaaS."

For more about 'Powered by Blackbird' visit www.blackbird.video/powered-by-blackbird/ or contact [email protected].

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird plc operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market. It has created Blackbird®, the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird plc's patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird® enables multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird® removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for digital distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation.

Blackbird plc is a licensor of its core video technology under its 'Powered by Blackbird' licensing model. Enabling video companies to accelerate their path to true cloud business models, licensees benefit from power and carbon reductions, cost and time savings, less hardware and bandwidth requirements and easy scalability.

Blackbird® is a registered trademark of Blackbird plc.

www.blackbird.video

www.linkedin.com/company/blackbird-cloud

www.twitter.com/blackbirdcloud

www.facebook.com/blackbirdplc

www.youtube.com/c/blackbirdcloud

SOURCE Blackbird plc