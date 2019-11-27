Blackbird Signs New Deal to Provide Fast, Efficient Digital News Production Capabilities

NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird plc (AIM: BIRD), developer and seller of market-leading cloud video platform Blackbird, has signed a significant multi-year deal with Bloomberg Media for fast turnaround news editing and social publishing. The annual revenues from this deal will be significant for Blackbird.

Bloomberg Media, a leading multi-platform global business and financial media company, will utilise Blackbird for simple, fast, collaborative video editing and publishing from the cloud.

The Blackbird platform provides users with the ability to edit and enrich clips, craft packages and longer form content at speed with the most extensive media creation tool set available in a browser. Content can then be published to social media channels as well as its content library.

Blackbird is the world's only video editing platform specifically developed for the cloud - from the ground up. Delivering unbeatable speed, scalability and quality of editing tools and video output, Blackbird is accessed through any browser, easy to learn and needs only limited bandwidth to use. Blackbird delivers significant productivity and efficiency benefits to any enterprise-level organisation working with video.

Blackbird drives major awareness, engagement and reach for brands in the sports, esports, news, entertainment, enterprise and public sectors. Customers include A+E Networks, IMG, Deltatre, NRL, Peloton, TownNews and the U.S. Department of State.

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market and has created the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird's patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird underpins multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for social media distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation.

