Blackbird to Speak at Amazon Web Services' Media and Entertainment Symposium

LONDON, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird plc (AIM: BIRD), the developer and seller of the market-leading cloud video platform Blackbird , will be speaking at Amazon Web Services (AWS)'s Media and Entertainment Symposium this Thursday, 27 June.

It is estimated that 80% of internet traffic now relates to video and Blackbird's lightning-fast codec is unrivalled in its ability to simply and rapidly view, edit and distribute video content in the cloud using minimal bandwidth from any device. Blackbird's Head of Global Presales, George Maddocks, will be on a panel of fellow senior industry executives discussing 'Collaborative Video Editing in the Cloud' and how Blackbird's platform provides users with many productivity benefits, streamlined video workflows and collapsing costs.

The wider Symposium will focus on how organisations in media, entertainment and sports broadcasting can enhance audience engagement using the latest cloud workflow tools, platforms and content techniques. Senior executives from DAZN, ITV, Liverpool Football Club, Eurosport, AccedoTV and many other leading companies will provide insight and debate around viewer engagement, content monetisation and the multiple benefits of cloud technology.

Blackbird will also have a booth at the event with staff on hand to provide demonstrations of the Blackbird platform.

Ian McDonough, CEO of Blackbird, said: "With Blackbird and AWS integrating seamlessly, this is an excellent opportunity to articulate the benefits of leveraging both solutions in combination to an audience that is cloud ready. Using Blackbird, video content producers in any vertical whether sports, news, entertainment or other can rapidly clip, edit or create highlights packages and publish to social media, VOD or broadcast. The source content can reside in an AWS cloud and be file-based or come directly from a live feed."

Blackbird continues to grow its international user base at speed announcing new deals and contract extensions this year with A+E Networks , Peloton, MSG Networks, Deltatre, IMG, NRL, Gfinity and TownNews.

For more information about the AWS Media and Entertainment Symposium please visit: https://awslondon19.splashthat.com/

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market, and has created the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird's patented technology allows for frame-accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird underpins multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for social media distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation.

Blackbird® is a registered trademark of Blackbird plc.

www.blackbird.video

www.linkedin.com/company/blackbird-cloud

www.twitter.com/blackbirdcloud

www.facebook.com/blackbirdplc

