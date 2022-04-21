Blackbird wins a Queen's Award for Enterprise 2022

LONDON, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird plc (AIM: BIRD;OTCQX: BBRDF), the technology licensor, developer and seller of the market-leading cloud native video editing platform, Blackbird, today announced that Her Majesty The Queen has approved the Prime Minister's recommendation that the Company should receive a Queen's Award for Enterprise for International Trade 2022.

The Company's overseas sales have grown by 314% over three years and now account for over 70% of total sales. Revenues are growing fastest in North America where the Company has contracts with organizations including the National Hockey League (NHL), A+E Networks, Univision and the US State Department. North America is the world leader in media technology trends and the adoption of cloud technologies and so it is particularly impressive that an innovative UK technology company is seen to be breaking into the American market. The Company has also won multiple high profile contracts across Europe, the Middle East and Oceania including BT, Sky News Arabia, Eurovision Sport and the National Rugby League (NRL).

Blackbird provides a fast, powerful professional cloud video editing and publishing platform. Powering scalable, collaborative production, Blackbird enables instant access to video content for the easy creation of clips, highlights and long form content for rapid content distribution. Proven to reduce carbon emissions by up to 91% compared to traditional video editing workflows, Blackbird also reduces infrastructure costs by up to 75% due to its highly efficient cloud native architecture.

Blackbird CEO, Ian McDonough, said: "We are incredibly honoured to be the winner of a coveted Queen's Award for Enterprise. The global technology industry is generally assumed to be the preserve of large US companies and so for a British challenger brand to break into the US media market, with customers such as the NHL, Cheddar News, Univision and the US State Department amongst others, is something we are very proud of at Blackbird. Our patented technology that dramatically improves speed, cost efficiency and user experience in the production process is proving a winning formula where there is pressure on these areas from all sides. The technology has also been proven to be compellingly sustainable when measured alongside our competitors' carbon footprints."

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird plc operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market. It has created Blackbird®, the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird plc's patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird® enables multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird® removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for digital distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation.

Blackbird plc is a licensor of its core video technology under its 'Powered by Blackbird' licensing model. Enabling video companies to accelerate their path to true cloud business models, licensees benefit from power and carbon reductions, cost and time savings, less hardware and bandwidth requirements and easy scalability.

www.blackbird.video

www.linkedin.com/company/blackbird-cloud

www.twitter.com/blackbirdcloud

www.facebook.com/blackbirdplc

www.youtube.com/c/Blackbirdcloud

SOURCE Blackbird plc