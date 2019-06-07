Blackboard Announces Departure of CFO Rick Essex, Chief Legal Officer Stuart Kupinsky to Serve as Interim CFO

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackboard Inc. announced today that Rick Essex will be transitioning out of his role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on June 28. Stuart Kupinsky, Blackboard's Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel, will take over as interim CFO on that date while the company looks for a permanent replacement.

Rick will be going to work for Providence Equity Partners on their Strategic Growth Fund and will be based in Boston, bringing him back to his hometown and family. Prior to serving in his CFO roles, Rick served as a Principal at Providence Equity Partners, which is the majority owner of Blackboard.

"Over the past 15 months, Rick has been an invaluable member of the executive team at Blackboard and we greatly appreciate his dedication and contributions to the company," said Blackboard Chairman, CEO and President Bill Ballhaus. "While I'm sad to see Rick go, I know the move back to Boston and Providence Equity will be a good decision for Rick and his family and we wish him well."

Rick will be working closely with Stuart Kupinsky and the Finance senior leadership team over the next few weeks to ensure a smooth transition. Blackboard has already begun the search for a new CFO based in Reston, Virginia, which will be Blackboard's global corporate headquarters beginning later this year.

