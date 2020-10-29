Blackboard Announces Launch of New Student Advisory Council

RESTON, Va., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackboard Inc., a leading EdTech software and solutions company, today announced the creation of the Blackboard Student Advisory Council (the Council). The mission of the Council is to expand on Blackboard's ongoing commitment to student success by providing input and feedback on product development and design of the company's software and solutions.

"We created the Student Advisory Council as a more formal way to ensure the student remains at the center of our mission of advancing learning," said Kathleen Vieira, Chief Strategy, Portfolio and Marketing Officer at Blackboard. "We have a long history at Blackboard of incorporating the student perspective into how we build and design our solutions, and the Council is one more way for us to get direct and honest feedback from the same group of students over an extended period."

The Council will partner with Blackboard's product and design leaders to offer its perspectives about the current portfolio of products as well as new capabilities that the company may consider. These perspectives will be shared during regularly scheduled meetings with company leaders and through other channels that allow for ad hoc advisory engagements.

The global reach and diversity of voices on the Council will help Blackboard respond to the needs of the diverse global education community that Blackboard serves. The Council include students who:

Attend high school and undergraduate/graduate programs

Study at public institutions and private institutions

Live in North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and the Middle East

, , , , and the Represent other aspects of diversity including race and gender identity

The Council will author posts from time to time on Blackboard's corporate blog. Please read their introductory post and stay tuned for updates.

About Blackboard

Blackboard is a leading EdTech company, serving higher education, K-12, business and government clients around the world. We connect a deep understanding of education with the power of technology to continuously push the boundaries of learning. Our mission is to advance learning together with the world's education community, so that all learners, educators and institutions can realize their goals today and prepare for tomorrow.

