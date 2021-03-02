Blackboard Announces Partnership in Qatar with the Education Development Institute

DOHA, Qatar, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackboard Inc., a leading global EdTech software and solutions company, today announced that the Education Development Institute (EDI), a member of the Qatar Foundation, has selected its teaching and learning solutions. EDI will utilize Blackboard's cloud-based learning management system, Blackboard Learn, and virtual classroom solution, Blackboard Collaborate, to provide professional learning services for over 1,300 Pre-K-12 educators at 13 schools in Qatar and across the Middle East.

"We are pleased to welcome the Education Development Institute to the Blackboard family," said Oleg Figlin, Vice President for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Blackboard. "We look forward to working closely with educators at EDI and providing them with access to our latest innovations. This partnership is one more example of our continued investment in the region."

Since its inception in 2015, EDI has supported pre-K-12 education by providing professional learning resources, building leadership capacity and supporting curriculum improvement. EDI is the center for professional learning and curriculum development in Pre-University Education at Qatar Foundation.

"We are excited to partner with Blackboard to scale our professional learning services and provide schools and educators with access to state-of-the-art programs," said Mehdi Benchaabane, Director of the Education Development Institute. "With the use of Blackboard's robust LMS and virtual classroom solutions, we are ready to take blended learning to the next level."

"As a part of our focus on Qatar and the pre-K-12 market, we are pleased to work with EDI," said Hanny Alshazly, Regional Vice President for the Middle East at Blackboard. "Working closely with the educators at EDI will allow us to serve their students and give them access to our latest technologies and services."

About Blackboard

Blackboard is a leading EdTech company, serving higher education, K-12, business, and government clients around the world. We connect a deep understanding of education with the power of technology to continuously push the boundaries of learning. Our mission is to advance learning together with the world's education community so that all learners, educators, and institutions can realize their goals today and prepare for tomorrow.

