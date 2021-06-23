Blackboard Announces Winners of 2021 Catalyst Awards

RESTON, Va., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackboard Inc., a leading global EdTech software and solutions company, today announced the winners of the 2021 Blackboard Catalyst Awards.

Now in their 16th year, the annual Catalyst Awards recognize and honor innovation and excellence in the Blackboard global community of practice, where millions of educators and learners work every day to redefine what is possible when leveraging technology. Winners are selected by a cross-functional team of Blackboard experts. Honorees from across the globe will be recognized during BbWorld, Blackboard's premier annual global conference, to be held virtually over a two-week period, July 13-15 and July 20-22. The 58 winners were selected from 130 nominees, the most since the Catalyst Awards program began. Nominations were entered from institutions in 17 countries.

"It's an honor to recognize this year's Blackboard Catalyst Award winners for their commitment to advancing learning and delivering outstanding online education experiences," said Lee Blakemore, Chief Client Officer and President, Global Markets at Blackboard. "Their passion for sharing best practices around leveraging technology in innovative ways is helping to drive student success around the globe. In a year like no other, winners demonstrated an unparalleled level of ingenuity and resolve."

Below are the winners, listed by category:

Leading Change: This award recognizes institutions that have developed practices and/or technologies that have had a measurable effect on learning outcomes, student performance, or academic progression. The winners are:

Nebrija University - Spain : Global Campus Nebrija

: Global Campus Nebrija ADA University – Azerbaijan : ADA University

: ADA University University of Illinois at Chicago – United States : Dr. Elizabeth Romero , Dr. Szymon Machajewski , Landen Dixon , Cheryl McKearin , Thomas Okon

– : Dr. , Dr. , , , Istanbul Okan University – Turkey : Emel Koc , Learning Application and Research Center Director

: , Learning Application and Research Center Director Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University – Saudi Arabia : Dr. Muneerah B. Almahasheer (Dean) and The Deanship of eLearning

: Dr. Muneerah B. Almahasheer (Dean) and The Deanship of eLearning Universidad Católica de Ávila – Spain

Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas – Peru : Educational Innovation Team: Jorge Bossio , Silvana Balarezo , Juan Nazario , Manuel Bazalar , Diego Nue , Isabel Arana , Edson Cocha , Bruno Chacón, Jorge Ramírez, Cleofe Vergara

: Educational Innovation Team: , , , , , , , Bruno Chacón, Jorge Ramírez, Keiser University – United States : Sherry Olsen , Instructional Design Team, Dean Team, and Online Faculty for the Online Division at Keiser University

: , Instructional Design Team, Dean Team, and Online Faculty for the Online Division at Keiser University United Arab Emirates University – United Arab Emirates : Prof. Hassan Selim , Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning (CETL)

University – : Prof. , Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning (CETL) University of Tabuk – Saudi Arabia : Dr. Ali Nazil Alshammari (Dean) and the Deanship of e-Learning and Distance Education Team

: Dr. Ali Nazil Alshammari (Dean) and the Deanship of e-Learning and Distance Education Team Wellesley College – United States : Business Intelligence and Integrations Team: Lisa Newman , Rachael Coombes , Tony DiPesa , Mary Sprague

– : Business Intelligence and Integrations Team: , , , TRADOC Proponent Office ATIS / Learning Management Team – United States : Learning Management Team, Valerie Wilkinson , Cheryl Cassell , Alexis Reed

Community Engagement: This award recognizes clients who are improving student achievement by fostering a connection between school districts, institutions, educators, students, and their communities. The winners are:

Columbia Southern University – United States : Chantell Cooley and Elizabeth MacWhinnie IDT, CE, and Marketing Departments

– : and Elizabeth MacWhinnie IDT, CE, and Marketing Departments University of York – United Kingdom : Amy Eyre

– : The School District of Osceola County, FL – United States : Community Relations Team

– : Community Relations Team Grupo Ser Educacional – Brazil : Jânyo Diniz, Joaldo Diniz, Enzo Moreira , Sérgio Murilo, Pollyana Dias , Dayanna Ximenes , Luis Andre de Sena e Equipe Digital do Grupo Ser Educacional.

: Jânyo Diniz, Joaldo Diniz, , Sérgio Murilo, , , e Equipe Digital do Grupo Ser Educacional. Kansas Blackboard Users Group (KBUG) – United States : Casey Eubank , WSU Tech; Dawn Fry ; Paula Phelps , Southwestern College ; April Robbs , Ottawa University

: , WSU Tech; ; , ; , Rush-Henrietta Central School District – United States : The Rush-Henrietta Equity Journey Team: Heather Campo , Travis Anderson , Diane Wynne , Dominic Piacentini , Nerlande Anselme , Qianna Reaves-Campbell , Janette Biehler

Teaching & Learning: This award recognizes those who have adopted flexible, distance and online delivery, including using mobile technologies to positively impact the educational experience. The winners are:

Mayo Clinic – United States : ADAPT team - Chase Sims , Theresa Freese , Kristopher Kolish

: ADAPT team - , , Abu Dhabi Vocational Education and Training Institute - part of Institute of Applied Technology (IAT) – United Arab Emirates : Phil Burgess , Educational Technology Specialist

: , Educational Technology Specialist VIU - Universidad Internacional de Valencia – Spain : Customer Intelligence team, Daniel Soriano ; Israel Bru ;

Rosa del Hoyo ; Marcos Cellilli ; Mario Maestro: Ignacio Palomo ; Jaime Yagüe

– : Customer Intelligence team, ; ; ; ; Mario Maestro: ; Jaime Yagüe University of Louisville – United States : Jamie R. Abrams , JD, LLM; Marija Sasek , DMD; Valerie Harris Weber , DMD

– : , JD, LLM; , DMD; , DMD Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas – Peru : Jorge Bossio Montes De Oca, Jessica Vlasica Malpartida , Anabelén López Orchard. Estefanía Agurto Espinoza, Alejandra Begazo Villanueva , César Ernesto Maeda Ruiz , Hugo Román Pilco, Lissett Campos Chonta

: Jorge Bossio Montes De Oca, , Anabelén López Orchard. Estefanía Agurto Espinoza, , César , Hugo Román Pilco, The Johns Hopkins University – United States : Ann Garrison Darrin , Hong Shaddy

– : , Universidad de Sevilla – Spain : Juan Ramón Lacalle Remigio

– : Juan Ramón Lacalle Remigio Indian River State College – United States : Katie Profeta , Brenda Rante , Sara Peterson , and Virginia Keating , IRSC National Preparedness Institute & IRSC Global

– : , , , and , IRSC National Preparedness Institute & IRSC Global Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School – United States : Faculty and Students of Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School

: Faculty and Students of Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas – Peru : Equipo Aprendizaje a Distancia DADO - UPC (Distance Learning DADO - UPC): Jorge Bossio Montes de Oca, Silvana Balarezo Perea , Jessica Vlasica Malpartida , Gabriela Gonzales Gaspar , Isabel Arana Glave , Juan Francisco Nazario Vargas

Inclusive Education: This award honors those institutions whose methods have ensured their pedagogy, content, technology, and educational services are fully inclusive and supportive of all learners with disabilities. The winners are:

The University of Lincoln – United Kingdom : Digital Education Team

– : Digital Education Team Indian River State College – United States : Lucimara Mello , Katie Profeta , Sherise Hobson , IRSC Global and Student Accessibility Services

– : , , , IRSC Global and Student Accessibility Services California State University, Fresno – United States : Kathryn J. Biacindo

– : Kathryn J. Biacindo Grand Valley State University – United States : Julia K. VanderMolen , Ph.D., CHES Hybrid Program Coordinator, Associate Professor Department of Public Health

– : , Ph.D., CHES Hybrid Program Coordinator, Associate Professor Department of Public Health University of York – United Kingdom : E-Accessibility Working Group

– : E-Accessibility Working Group Angelo State University – United States : Dr. Dara Anderson , LMS Administrator; Dr. Lesley Casarez , Program Coordinator and Associate Professor; Mrs. Rebecca Schkade , Learning Technology Support Manager; Dr. Dallas Swafford , Director of Student Disability Services

Optimizing Student Experience: This award honors those institutions whose educational and administrative innovations have markedly improved the total learner experience. The winners are:

Notre Dame University -Louaize – Lebanon : Dany Azzi , Office of Information Technology and University eLearning Center

-Louaize – : , Office of Information Technology and University eLearning Center Eastern Kentucky University – United States : Department of Occupational Science and Occupational Therapy and the Office of e-Campus Learning, Dr. Shirley O'Brien , Dr. Steven Shisley , Mrs. Haile Sissle , Mrs. Elizabeth Sartor

– : Department of Occupational Science and Occupational Therapy and the Office of e-Campus Learning, Dr. , Dr. , Mrs. , Mrs. Cowley College – United States : Distance Learning Team ( Eddie Andreo , Associate VP for Distance Learning and Site Management, and Shelby Huddleston , Director of Instructional Technology)

– : Distance Learning Team ( , Associate VP for Distance Learning and Site Management, and , Director of Instructional Technology) University of Derby – United Kingdom : Student Virtual Induction Project team

: Student Virtual Induction Project team Universidad Privada del Norte – Peru : "Carlos Raúl Olivera Fatacioli, Adriana Ynga Peña, Antonio Rodríguez-Campra García, Jhon Franko Jorge

: "Carlos Raúl Olivera Fatacioli, Adriana Ynga Peña, Antonio Rodríguez-Campra García, Indian River State College – United States : IRSC Global, Dr. Leigh Clay and Veronica Martabano

IRSC Health and Wellness Center, Dr. Patti Corey-Souza and Jennifer Owens

– : IRSC Global, Dr. and IRSC Health and Wellness Center, Dr. and George Brown College – Canada : Michelle Hahn - Events and Industry Officer, Miguel Roman and Jimi Rockley - ITS Infrastructure and Operations CCET Industry Liaison Office Team

Training & Professional Development: This award recognizes those who use Blackboard programs to support and enhance professional development within or outside of their organization. The winners are:

University of Derby – United Kingdom : The University of Derby - 'Best of Blends' Staff Development Programme

: The University of Derby - 'Best of Blends' Staff Development Programme John Jay College of Criminal Justice (CUNY) – United States : Department of Online Education and Support: Judith Cahn , Holly Davenport , Helen Keier , Patrizia Magni ; Teaching and Learning Center: Gina Rae Foster

– : Department of Online Education and Support: , , , ; Teaching and Learning Center: Universidad Tecnológica Centroamericana (UNITEC) – Honduras : Dirección de Innovación Educativa y Desarrollo Docente

: Dirección de Innovación Educativa y Desarrollo Docente Universidad Privada del Norte – Peru : Carlos Villanueva , Jhon Franko Jorge , Antonio Rodríguez-Campra

: , , Antonio Rodríguez-Campra Batterjee Medical College – Saudi Arabia : E-Learning Unit Head: Dr. Maher Alandiyjany; E-Learning specialist: Mr. Wael Rabie ; E-Learning Specialist: Miss. Ghadeer Alshamrani ; College CIO: Adnan Mustafa Albar

: E-Learning Unit Head: Dr. Maher Alandiyjany; E-Learning specialist: Mr. ; E-Learning Specialist: Miss. ; College CIO: Parker University – United States : CTL/Online Education Team: Lisa Gabriel , Dana Lawrence , Ashley Long , Renee Carillo , Kevin McGuirk , Jason Pollack , Mary Lee Carter , Jessica Prado

: CTL/Online Education Team: , , , , , , , University of San Diego – United States : Learning Design Center: Ashley Kovacs , Heather Leslie , Alejandra Lizardo , Erika Adams , Boe Esan

– : Learning Design Center: , , , , University of Houston – United States : CLASS Office of Educational Technology: Dr. Linda Davis , Thanh Tran , Fang Fang, and Jingyuan Fu

– : CLASS Office of Educational Technology: Dr. , , Fang Fang, and Davidson Academy Online – United States : DAO Leadership Team: Stacy Hawthorne , Jessica Potts , Ashley Zahn , Erica Shumaker , Ben Brown , Christi Hines-Coates , Krysta Pascual , Erin McKenna

: DAO Leadership Team: , , , , , , , Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi – United Arab Emirates : Hamdan Alkalbani - Director of Digital Transformation & Innovation

: - Director of Digital Transformation & Innovation Umm Alqura University (UQU) – Saudi Arabia : Deanship of e-learning and Distance Education

: Deanship of e-learning and Distance Education Kentucky Community and Technical Colleges System – United States : Dr. Juli Gatling Book , Kim Calebs , Dr. Leah Parsons Simpson , KCTCS Online

Student Success: This award recognizes individuals and/or institutions whose creative program application has led to increased retention, increased completion, and/or improved outcomes. The winners are:

The IDEALS Institute - Johns Hopkins University School of Education – United States : Workforce Development Team: Christine Alexander , Amy Haflett , Matt Schneider , Shannon Williams , Kimberly Anderson , Hanju Lee

School of Education – : Workforce Development Team: , , , , , Eastern Kentucky University – United States : Office of e-Campus Learning - Jordyn Daws , Dr. Treva Macy , Dr. Barbara Shoemaker , and John Hepner

– : Office of e-Campus Learning - , Dr. , Dr. , and University of St. Thomas – United States : Freshman Symposium Planning Committee, Jo Meier Marquis , Catherine Barber , Ulyses Balderas , Nicole Walters , Shundeez Faridifar

– : Freshman Symposium Planning Committee, , , , , Shundeez Faridifar Nipissing University – Canada : The Teaching Hub (Learning Systems Technologists and Online Learning Partners). LSTs: Chris Bird , Rob Boulet , Kyle Charron , Mark Giddens , Mary Toye OLPs : Brianna Dos Santos , Tate Drynan , Kathryn Schefter , Miranda Wilby

For more information on the Blackboard Catalyst Awards and this year's winners, please visit https://community.blackboard.com/catalystawards.

