Blackboard to Host First Virtual BbWorld 2020

RESTON, Va., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackboard Inc., a leading education technology company for teaching, learning and student engagement, will convene thousands of educators, administrators, thought leaders, and EdTech experts from across the globe on July 21 and 22 for BbWorld 2020, its premier global EdTech conference. For the first time, the conference will be virtual and free, enabling the global education community to gather, learn, share and inspire one another during this unprecedented time.

"We are thrilled to bring together the global education community to share lessons learned and best practices for driving learner success in this critical time of rapid digital transformation," said Blackboard Chairman, CEO and President Bill Ballhaus. "We look forward to creating an immersive virtual experience and inviting new voices to join our discussion about the new education paradigm."

BbWorld will feature more than 100 sessions on the most pressing topics for our higher education, K-12, and business and government clients. Throughout the two-day event, participants will be invited into the "Galaxy of Learning," a 3D, interactive experience, gaining access to:

Keynote speeches by Manny Scott , author and student achievement advocate; Dr. Michael K. Moore , Vice President for Academic Affairs for the University of Arkansas System and Chief Academic and Operating Officer for eVersity; and Bill Ballhaus , Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Blackboard.

A student panel discussion moderated by Dr. Michael K. Moore on students' unique perspectives on the rapid shift to remote learning and their challenges to success in this new educational landscape.

More than 100 sessions focused on sharing best practices for online learning, transforming remote learning programs into mature online programs, leveraging data and Universal Design for Learning principles to drive student success, improving the learner experience through innovation, and driving accessibility and inclusivity.

The Experiential Discovery Hall where attendees can mingle with Blackboard experts, explore technologies, get involved with the Blackboard Community, and visit the UXD Lab.

The Educator Lounge where techies, thought leaders, and educators can network.

The Lunar Lounge where attendees can access stretching, yoga, and boxing classes at their leisure, play games, or tune into a puppy cam.

A closing concert featuring the Cold War Kids.

