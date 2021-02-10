BlackBook, Dr. Amir Marashi and Lelo Present: A Woman's Right To Pleasure, The Podcast

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of our groundbreaking art book, which sold out in its first month, BlackBook is proud to announce A WOMAN'S RIGHT TO PLEASURE, a PODCAST featuring the most exciting female voices from around the world. [FOLLOW THE PODCAST].

A Woman's Right To Pleasure Podcast Cover

In this radical series, pornographer and writer Stoya sits down with the bold and brave womxn who are changing the narratives around female empowerment through their work. Guests include artist Marilyn Minter and filmmaker-turned-sexologist Liz Goldwyn, Pussy Riot activist Nadya Tolokonnikova and punk legend Alice Bag, artist Sophia Wallace — and many more, including the contributors from the A WOMAN'S RIGHT TO PLEASURE exhibition and book [VIEW LIST]. With the first three episodes launching this month, the podcast presents an unapologetic look at what it means to be a womxn: representation, education, history, art, activism, equality, empowerment, pain and of course, pleasure. In Tolokonnikova's words: "This is our radical act of resistance against a history that has suppressed us for far too long. Now is our time to tell the world." Listen to Episode 1, featuring Marilyn Minter and Liz Goldwyn now [LINK].

For most of history, the female experience has been presented by and explored through the voices, views and laws of men. Whether it was John Cleland or Alfred Kinsey writing about it, Gustave Courbet painting it, or politicians passing legislation about it, the female body has often been dictated, controlled and censored by everyone but women. Not anymore. A WOMAN'S RIGHT TO PLEASURE is raucous, raw, honest and funny, featuring the most important and celebrated womxn voices of the last century as they discuss everything from female empowerment, freedom of expression and a woman's right to pleasure. Season 1 will debut in 2021. Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

A WOMAN'S RIGHT TO PLEASURE (the book) made its digital debut September 2020, to rave reviews, including features in Artsy, Vogue Italia, Playboy, Dazed and more. [VIEW PRESS]. On sale now, A WOMAN'S RIGHT TO PLEASURE is a digital and in-person activation that includes the podcast, a multi-city live gallery exhibition and auction coming soon. Ten percent of the proceeds from the auction will go to Girls Inc., an organization dedicated to empowering the next generation of women. [ORDER THE BOOK]. A WOMAN'S RIGHT TO PLEASURE is the first in a series of art & impact initiatives by BlackBook.

A WOMAN'S RIGHT TO PLEASURE is brought to you by BlackBook in partnership with Dr. Amir Marashi, a New York City gynecologist, and LELO, the world's leading designer of intimate lifestyle products. Follow Dr. Marashi at @nycgyno and shop LELO at www.lelo.com.

BlackBook is an acclaimed arts & culture media brand, gallery, creative agency and publishing house, with titles including A Woman's Right To Pleasure and the award-winning BlackBook Magazine since 1996.

Follow @blackbookmedia_ on Instagram for more information about this important initiative.

