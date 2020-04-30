BlackboxMyCar Announces Healthcare Hero $10K Giveaway for 8th-Anniversary Celebration

RICHMOND, British Columbia, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its eighth-anniversary celebration, BlackboxMyCar, the largest dashboard camera distributor in North America, has partnered with Thinkware North America to host the Healthcare Hero $10K Giveaway. The giveaway will run from April 29, 2020, to May 15, 2020, and recipients will be announced between May 16 and June 1, 2020.

BlackboxMyCar is partnering with Thinkware North America to give away $10,000 worth of dash cams during the Healthcare Hero $10K Giveaway from April 29 - May15, 2020.

During this giveaway, 50 healthcare professionals and frontline workers across Canada and the U.S. will receive a free Thinkware FA200 dashboard camera, complete with a genuine Thinkware microSD card and Thinkware Hardwiring Kit. Each dashboard camera package has a retail value of $200 USD, and the total value of the giveaway is $10,000 USD. To enter the giveaway, individuals can nominate themselves or a frontline worker here: https://www.blackboxmycar.com/pages/10Kgiveaway .

While the world is collectively dealing with the ever-increasing levels of stress and anxiety, healthcare professionals and frontline workers are facing unprecedented challenges and risks each day as they care for those who are hospitalized with the COVID-19 virus. Many of them are working longer hours, leaving their cars parked and unattended. For them, car protection and road safety are more important than ever before.

BlackboxMyCar CEO Alex Jang says, "We have been closely monitoring the news during these times of uncertainty and working hard to map out a way to most effectively help where we can."

Jang continues, "To maximize our opportunity to help, we decided to partner up with Thinkware to host the Healthcare Hero $10K Giveaway. The giveaway is BlackboxMyCar's way of saying 'thank you' to all frontline workers. Let us take care of them while they take care of us."

The Healthcare Hero $10K Giveaway is open to all frontline workers, including doctors, nurses, EMS/paramedics, nursing home caregivers, pharmacists, hospital staff, police and CBP/CBSA agents.

The giveaway is made possible through a partnership with Thinkware North America. Join in and share the support throughout the month of May and June by tagging your dashboard camera footage and pictures with the hashtags @BlackboxMyCar & #MyCarLife.

About BlackboxMyCar:

BlackboxMyCar is North America's largest dashboard camera retailer and has been in operations since 2012. As the leading authority on dashboard cameras in North America, BlackboxMyCar not only supplies high-quality dashboard cameras to the community but also provides extensive, in-depth knowledge on dashboard cameras technology and offers peace of mind for drivers everywhere.

Our brand is based around being a trusted source for information on dashboard cameras for our customers, partners, and the media. We aim to protect our community so that every driver will feel safe on the road, believing that a dashboard camera as a silent witness to provide video evidence will ultimately create a safer community around us.

Media Contact:

Joseph Choi, Marketing Manager

+1 (778) 898 7011

[email protected]

Related Files

20-05 BlackboxMyCar - Press Release - Healthcare Hero $10K Giveaway.pdf

Related Images

blackboxmycar-healthcare-hero-10k.jpg

BlackboxMyCar Healthcare Hero $10K Giveaway

BlackboxMyCar is partnering with Thinkware North America to give away $10,000 worth of dash cams during the Healthcare Hero $10K Giveaway from April 29 - May15, 2020.

Related Links

Media Press Kit

SOURCE BlackboxMyCar