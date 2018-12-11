Blackburn Energy Announces Allowance of RelGen™ Patent

AMESBURY, Mass., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackburn Energy, Inc. announced immediate availability of RelGen, a new technology that eliminates dependency on a truck's alternator to generate electricity. RelGen, an innovative solution applying the principles of kinetic energy recovery systems (KERS), like those used in Formula One racing, captures energy that otherwise is lost while braking, converts it to electricity, then saves it into a battery array. The stored energy can then be used in almost limitless ways—to power electric Auxiliary Power Units (APUs), like Thermo King's Tripac and Carrier's ComfortPro, that heat and cool the cabs of long-haul trucks, or to power liftgates and accessory systems.

"We're thrilled that the USPTO has allowed our patent and are excited to focus on new RelGen sales to fleets and independent truckers," said Peter Russo, President at Blackburn Energy. Mr. Russo, a recognized leader in scaling clean tech manufacturing, was recently named to the Board of Directors of both Greentown Learn, the not-for-profit spinout of Greentown Labs, the largest Cleantech startup incubator in the U.S. and M-Corps, an accelerator for cleantech startups funded by NYSERDA.

Positive Customer Impact

Customers will benefit from installing RelGen. The product eliminates the dependency on the engine's alternator to create energy. RelGen's new approach to capturing energy is easy to install and has a return on investment of less than a year. Other benefits to using RelGen can include saving thousands of gallons of fuel through the elimination of engine idling and improved overall fuel efficiency, as well as lowering maintenance costs by reducing engine wear and saving on diesel particulate after treatment costs all by removing the electric load from the engine.

RelGen Availability

RelGen embodies Blackburn Energy's unwavering commitment to deliver innovative and agile products to market. RelGen is available for immediate delivery - for more information, email Sales@BlackburnEnergy.com.

About Blackburn Energy

Blackburn Energy, Inc. is the maker of clean energy off-grid power solutions currently focused on commercial trucking applications including RelGen, a kinetic energy recovery system, Blackburn Energy's first product to market. Blackburn Energy located in Amesbury, Mass, founded in 2014 by inventor entrepreneur (and truck driver) Andrew Amigo with the mission of connecting people with power through simple robust technologies at affordable prices whose delivery of energy is not dependent on large fixed infrastructure. Recognized and respected in the energy marketplace for numerous energy awards and accolades including the 2017 TechConnect National Innovation Award and 2016 White House, Office of Science & Tech Makers to Manufacturers Award. Learn more online at www.blackburnenergy.com.

For more information, contact:

Peter Russo, President

1(800)342-9194 ext. 2

206297@email4pr.com

SOURCE Blackburn Energy, Inc.

