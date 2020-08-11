BlackCloak Named Winner as Top 100 Cybersecurity Startup for 2020

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackCloak, Inc., the cybersecurity industry's leading provider of Concierge Cybersecurity™ for Executives, High-Profile, and High-Net-Worth Individuals today announced that it has been named a Top 100 Cybersecurity Startup for 2020.

BlackCloak competed against many of the industry's hot startups in cybersecurity for this prestigious award. Cyber Defense Magazine searched the globe and found over 3200 cybersecurity companies with nearly 30% in the startup range having been incorporated within the last 36 months or releasing their first round of innovative cybersecurity products and services.

"We're pleased to name BlackCloak as a winner among the Top 100 Cybersecurity Startups for 2020 in our second annual Black Unicorn awards. This award showcases those companies like BlackCloak with this kind of incredible potential in the cybersecurity marketplace," said Judges Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of www.allegiscyber.com , David DeWalt of www.nightdragon.com and Gary Miliefsky of www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com .

"I am very proud of everything the team here at BlackCloak has accomplished," said Chris Pierson, CEO of BlackCloak. "Their dedication to protecting the personal digital lives of our clients with our platform and white-glove service is why we are growing so fast. I am grateful to receive this award in recognition of their hard work and results."

"Now more than ever, home networks and personal devices are the easiest attack surfaces for cybercriminals both to target individuals and also as a backdoor into companies. Because BlackCloak addresses that, we see them growing even faster in the current environment of remote work," said John Funge, Chief Product Officer at DataTribe and board member of BlackCloak. "This award recognizes the team's success in creating a holistic cybersecurity and privacy platform that protects executives and high-profile individuals in their personal lives."

About BlackCloak

BlackCloak provides Concierge Cybersecurity™ services to executive, high-profile and high- net-worth individuals to mitigate their hacking, financial, and reputational risks. Learn more at www.blackcloak.io or follow them on Twitter @BlackCloakCyber .

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 8th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2020 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber and David DeWalt of NightDragon with much appreciation to emeritus judge Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group. To see the complete list of Top 100 Cybersecurity Startups for 2020 please visit https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-100-cybersecurity-startups-for-2020/

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and IPEXPO conferences and our limited edition paid reprint subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com . Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

