BlackDoctor.org reaches over 777,000 with historic broadcast

BlackDoctor.org reached over 777,000 in a historic virtual town hall on the worldwide impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tweet this

In addition to the successful broadcasts, BDO has leveraged their audience through polling to gain keen insights into how Black Americans feel about and engage with healthcare. These polls have been able to provide our experts valuable feedback regarding the impact of the COVID-related content presented through BDO. One significant indicator was a poll taken at the beginning of the pandemic showed that nearly 70% of respondents did not plan to take the vaccine. However a separate survey, taken just 18 months later showed that 70% of respondents were fully vaccinated. This is a direct reflection of the work being done by BDO on a daily basis.

This latest broadcast and the site's COVID-19 Resource Center further cements BDO as the go-to leader for accurate, culturally relevant COVID information. Earlier this year, BDO crossed the two million reached mark and this latest program pushes that number even higher. BDO is quickly establishing itself as the leader of health and wellness information for Black people around the world. They plan to host at least two more worldwide broadcasts in 2022 as part of their continuing commitment to providing high quality content aimed at eliminating healthcare disparities and the life expectancy gap. BDO is truly the place where wellness and culture connect!

To watch the historic broadcast, click here .

