Blackhawk Network Enables Expanded Gift Card Buying Options at Retail with Mobile eGift Payments Technology

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridging the gap between the convenience of one-stop in-store shopping and the benefit of added choice that online shopping provides, Blackhawk Network is powering payments technology that gives retailers the ability to sell a broad selection of digital gift cards (eGifts) to in-store shoppers. The capability enables merchants to engage with customers at multiple marketing touchpoints within the physical retail environment. And, it gives shoppers access to a broader selection of digital gift card content within a convenient purchase experience.

The new eGift platform is currently available at OXXO locations across Mexico, with expansion into additional retail partners planned in 2021. Customers can purchase eGifts in store by scanning a QR code on the rack of a Gift Card Mall™ or on additional signage throughout the store with their mobile phone. Shoppers browse and select an eGift on their mobile device and a barcode is presented for the shopper to complete the eGift purchase in real-time alongside other items and using their preferred method of payment.

"Following the acceleration of new retail and purchasing trends in 2020, seamless omnichannel experiences are more critical than ever for retailers. By enabling retailers to bring digital products, like eGifts, and alternative payment methods in-store, we're poised to help our partners meet this demand," said Helena Mao, vice president of global product strategy at Blackhawk. "Expanding innovative payment and gifting solutions in global markets will continue to be a critical focus area for Blackhawk in 2021 and beyond."

The global gift card market is expected to grow by more than 15% over the next seven years1 and the growth of digital cards is far outpacing growth of physical gift cards around the world. Blackhawk's technology enables retailers to provide their shoppers with more gift card options and the potential to drive incremental spend at checkout and greater convenience for customers.

With a retail network of over 250,000 partners, Blackhawk is accelerating the digital payments transformation with the adoption and expansion of digital wallets, mobile apps and contactless payments. To learn more about Blackhawk Network's suite of innovative payment solutions, please visit our website.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. Serving 28 countries, we reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Learn more at blackhawknetwork.com.

About FEMSA Comercio

FEMSA Comercio is a company that generates economic and social value in the countries where it operates. It operates different small-format retail chains in Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru and Ecuador, among which are the OXXO stores, the YZA, Farmacon, Moderna, Cruz Verde , Fybeca and SanaSana pharmacies, and the beauty stores Maicao. It also operates service stations under the OXXO GAS brand. Through its business units, FEMSA Comercio employs more than 180,000 employees and serves more than 13 million consumers every day.

