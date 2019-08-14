Blacklane Chauffeur Service Gives Sick Children VIP Treatment on the Road

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global chauffeur service Blacklane and national charity Miracle Flights are taking the stress out of airport transfers for families of sick children flying for medical treatment.

Blacklane now offers Miracle Flights families free chauffeur service to and from airports in 71 cities nationwide, with roundtrip transportation via Blacklane SUVs. Friendly, professional chauffeurs track flights, meet and greet families upon arrival, carry baggage and assist with medical equipment.

Miracle Flights

"Critical illness often requires the difficulty of long-distance travel. During such a journey, we want to provide children and their families an oasis of calm, allowing them to reclaim their time and space while on the road. They can feel special, relax and reduce their stress as much as possible. Eight years ago, Blacklane was built to make a difference in the world. This initiative is wonderful, touching proof of it, and the global Blacklane crew is thankful to take part," says Blacklane CEO and co-founder Dr. Jens Wohltorf.

Blacklane will provide 50 free rides each month to Miracle Flights families, with service coordinated through the nonprofit as medical flights are booked. Miracle Flights arranges flights for critically ill children and their parents or legal guardians through commercial airlines free of charge.

"For more than 30 years, Miracle Flights has eased the financial strain of travel for families in medical crisis by providing free plane tickets to treatment cities around the country," says Miracle Flights CEO Mark E. Brown. "Blacklane's generous partnership allows us to extend our support of these families after they've reached the ground and alleviate another stress of travel."

For Jamie Betker from Salt Lake City, Utah, having chauffeur service was "an absolute blessing" when her 9-year-old daughter, ZoeJane, received her 14th Miracle Flight for treatment of a rare brain tumor.

"After a four-hour flight, it was a great relief to have Blacklane take the guesswork out of our ground transportation—and ZoeJane was thrilled to be greeted by her own chauffeur," says Betker. "Blacklane brought convenience and joy to this leg of our journey."

About Miracle Flights ( miracleflights.org) Miracle Flights is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides free medical air transportation to children and adults via commercial airlines throughout the United States. With over three decades of service to families in need, Miracle Flights has coordinated more than 126,000 flights. For more information, call 800-359-1711 or visit our website . Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram .

About Blacklane ( blacklane.com ) Upgrade your travels with Blacklane. We bring peace of mind to the most stressful part of travel: between the front door and airplane gate. Chauffeurs and airport concierges ensure guest safety, efficiency, and comfort across more than 500 airports, 300 cities, and 60 countries. Book your Blacklane service at all-inclusive rates on our website or mobile apps or via distribution and channel partners.

Miracle Flight Press Contact

Erika Koff

(702) 261-0494 | 219905@email4pr.com

Blacklane Press Contact

Adam Parken, Head of Global Communications

Office: +49 30 2016 3016

Mobile: +49 159 0414 6420 and +1 919 277 8551 adam.parken@blacklane.com

SOURCE Miracle Flights

Related Links

http://www.miracleflights.org

