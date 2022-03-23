BlackLine Awarded Controllers Council Seal of Approval for Financial Operations Management

The Seal of Approval program leverages the community of the Controllers Council to identify and rate services, solutions and products used in Finance, Accounting and organization-wide. Selection includes an application process and screening algorithm along with anonymous surveys of community end users and subject matter experts.

"The Controllers Council Seal of Approval program helps identify and evaluate brands, such as BlackLine, that have been vetted and highly rated by senior finance and accounting professionals," said Neil Brown, Controllers Council executive director. "Controllers, CFOs and others working in corporate finance can trust their peers have validated these brands and given them the highest ratings in their respective categories."

BlackLine's cloud-based financial operations management platform is indispensable for the Office of the Controller. Through the company's financial close management, accounts receivable automation and intercompany financial management solutions, organizations can manage their entire accounting and finance lifecycle all in one centralized, secure and reliable system.

"Traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable," said BlackLine CEO Marc Huffman. "We're pleased that this important community of senior corporate finance professionals recognizes the value BlackLine delivers to the Controllership, helping free up time and capacity to reinvest in the business and provide financial insights that support and guide corporate strategy."

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based financial operations management platform and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

More than 3,800 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in major business centers around the world including Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney.

