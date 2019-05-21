Blackline Safety receives $1.1M purchase order from second major water utility in the United Kingdom

"Blackline's G7c is the only comprehensive safety device on the market with 2G/3G connectivity that future-proofs customer investments into connected wearables," said Simon Rich, Zone Manager — UK & Ireland, Blackline Safety Europe . "Blackline has over ten years of cloud-connected safety experience, and only our G7c product features a broad range of customization and capabilities that grow with customer needs over time."

Welsh Water employs more than 3,400 people who serve 1.4 million homes and businesses, supplying 815 million litres of water every day to 3 million people. Personnel in the water and wastewater industry face significant risks in the workplace and Welsh Water works hard to identify and mitigate hazards. This authority in particular required a reliable, connected safety device that was easy to use and was ATEX certified due to the working environments encountered. During Welsh Water's extensive market research, Blackline and the G7c lone worker device were evaluated along with several alternative lone worker solutions.

During a comprehensive investigation into all roles within the company, lone workers were classified as high, medium or low risk. Following the successful evaluation, this initial deployment will see every high and medium risk lone worker not only equipped with a G7c device, but also fully trained using Blackline's customized training materials.

G7c accompanies workers, detecting falls, lack of movement and missed employee check-ins. It also provides workers with the ability to call for help instantly by pulling the red SOS latch. Should an employee require assistance, G7c provides two-way messaging with the live monitoring team, optimizing the response.

Welsh Water are already considering the option to upgrade their G7c lone worker devices to gas detection in the near future. Blackline Safety is the only lone worker and gas detection vendor in the world to future-proof a client's safety monitoring investment with one configurable G7c device that fits many working requirements:

Lone worker monitoring that leverages 2G/3G wireless and location technologies

Gas detection using optional gas sensor cartridges with a broad range of sensors

Confined space entry and leak checks using an optional gas detection cartridge with a built-in pump

Emergency response management using two-way voice calling with the live monitoring team

24/7 live monitoring by Blackline's Safety Operations Centre or Alarm Receiving Centre partners

About Dwr Cymru (Welsh Water): Welsh Water is a 'not-for-profit company' which has been owned by Glas Cymru since 2001. Welsh Water does not have shareholders, and any financial surpluses are reinvested in the business for the benefit of customers. Welsh Water is the 6th largest company in Wales with 3,400 employees, serving 1.4 million homes and businesses, that's 3 million people, supplying 815 million litres of water supplied every day. For more information, visit www.dwrcymru.com.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety technology leader. Providing comprehensive live-monitoring and wireless gas detection, we help teams working in hazardous environments respond to emergencies in real-time and manage efficient evacuations, accounting for everyone's safety along the way. With millions invested in technology research and development, Blackline Safety is recognized for quality and innovation. Our talented team of designers and engineers create and manufacture in-house — from wearable technology and personal gas detectors to cloud-hosted infrastructure and web-based interfaces for global industry. We deliver the world's first turn-key, work-anywhere, connected safety monitoring solution with gas detection, 3G wireless, satellite communications, two-way speakerphone, push-to-talk, location-enabled data analytics and live monitoring to meet the demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organisations in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com.

