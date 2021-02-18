Blackmer Launches New Mobile App Designed to Simplify and Enhance User Experience

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackmer, part of PSG, a Dover (NYSE: DOV) company, and a global leader in specialty pumps and reciprocating compressor technologies, is pleased to announce the launch of the Blackmer+ mobile app. The new app, which is available to download for free on iOS and Android™-powered smartphones and tablets, is designed to help save time and money by offering users support and assistance with efficient maintenance management for Blackmer pumps and compressors.

"More than ever, customers are looking to lower operational costs and improve process efficiency. Timely maintenance on pumps and compressors can have a huge impact on achieving this goal," said Kyle Hicks, Product Manager, Blackmer. "Not only does the new Blackmer+ app put all the information users need about their Blackmer pumps and compressors right at their fingertips, but it also makes taking care of Blackmer products as easy as a click of a button. This is just another example of how Blackmer is dedicated to providing our customers with the leading-edge productivity tools they need to enhance and simplify their operations."

The new app from Blackmer features an intuitive user interface and easily accessible dashboards that provide instant access to pump information. Users will be able to:

Register any Blackmer pump or compressor with one-click by simply scanning or entering a serial number.

Connect to Blackmer factory support directly for all product information and questions.

Manage maintenance intervals for Blackmer equipment with calendar and email reminders.

Access Blackmer product documentation, including IOMs, part lists, specifications, performance curves, and more.

Create personalized notes for all Blackmer equipment.

To learn more about the Blackmer+ app, please go to blackmer.com/blackmer+. For more information on Blackmer, please go to blackmer.com. For more information on PSG, please go to psgdover.com.

About Blackmer:

Blackmer® is the leading global provider of innovative and high-quality positive displacement, regenerative turbine and centrifugal pump, and reciprocating compressor technologies for the transfer of liquids and gasses. For more than a century, the Blackmer name has stood for unparalleled product performance, superior services and support, well-timed innovation and a commitment to total customer satisfaction. Supported by a worldwide network of distributors and original equipment manufacturers, Blackmer pumps and compressors are used in a multitude of applications in the Process, Energy and Military & Marine markets. Blackmer, headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, is part of PSG, a Dover company. For more information on Blackmer, please go to blackmer.com.

About PSG:

PSG is a global pump and dispensing solution expert and leading manufacturer of pumps, systems and related flow-control technology for the safe and efficient transfer of critical and valuable fluids and materials. Headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, IL, USA, PSG is comprised of several world-class brands, including Abaque™, All-Flo, Almatec®, Blackmer®, Ebsray®, EnviroGear®, Griswold®, Hydro Systems, Mouvex®, Neptune™, Quattroflow™ and Wilden®. PSG products are manufactured on three continents, North America, Europe and Asia, in state-of-the-art facilities that practice lean manufacturing and are ISO-certified. PSG is part of the Pumps and Process Solutions segment of Dover Corporation. For additional information on PSG, please visit psgdover.com. PSG: Where Innovation Flows.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

PSG Contact:

Mark Pyk

(616) 475-9330

[email protected]



Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]



Dover Investor Contact:

Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5131

[email protected]

