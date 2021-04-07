Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT Hire New Director of Multi-Family Sales

"We could not be more excited to have Johnnie as part of our growing National Account Team. She has a wealth of knowledge in all parts of our industry, and is able to tailor service to all types of commercial accounts and the insurance teams that support them," said Karee Huggins, Vice President of Sales at Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT. "With a focus on multi-family, she brings a new specialization to the BMS CAT family and we are all excited to learn from her."

Johnnie joins the National Account Team with more than 15 years of experience in the multi-family industry. During this time, she has consistently identified market opportunities to drive revenue growth, expanded market penetration and increased market share.

"I am beyond excited to join the Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT team. As a company, they embody a first-class organization whose leadership team is committed to the growth and success of both their employees, and their clients. This commitment will allow me to further develop my skills in this role, while focusing on providing my customers with the highest-level of service available in the industry," said Smith.

About Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT

Started in 1948 as a furniture and dye shop, Blackmon Mooring has grown to become a leader in each service area it practices – from fire and water restoration to storm damage recovery. The earliest founders of Blackmon Mooring built their business on reliability, quality and superior customer service. In 1981, the company expanded its reach globally with the addition of the BMS CAT division and since then, it has responded to some of the world's most devastating disasters. Today, the company follows the same principles it was founded upon, and always remembers that the customer is the cornerstone of the business. www.bmscat.com

