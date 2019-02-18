Blackmoon and FintechSauce Form a Strategic Partnership to Create an Assortment of New ETx’s

The new relationship between Blackmoon and FintechSauce will enable the two financial services firms to work very closely together to create a showcase of backtested ETx's that track FintechSauce's offerings.

Solving the problem of liquidity

Knowing that one can liquidate his or her investment without an impact to price, is a key risk-metric to any and all investment decisions. An STO that supports a thriving and liquid market, immediately increases its perceived value, even if its product, bottom-line or management is not as high a quality as its competitors. The liquidity of the marketplace defines the risk for an investor and the success of the issuer. Without the ease of execution and liquidity, any STO will have limited success, if any at all.

Introducing Blackmoon's Exchange Traded Indexes (ETx)

Blockchain technology may be a better alternative to raise capital from investors. However, price discovery and trading liquidity also require the inclusion of speculators. The ETx that Blackmoon issues on behalf of its partners' brands incentivise traders and speculators to take the risk in the market, by offering them a fungible financial product to arbitrage for profit - further adding bids and offers to an STO that would otherwise not exist - effectively creating a balanced and stable price.

"In order to succeed in almost any project, you need reliable partners. FintechSauce has been working closely with our clients to be the best financial advisors for them. And now, we are excited about finding the right partner for our business, Blackmoon. With their help, we are creating investment products that will bring financial success to people that believe in us." said Anastasia Nizhegorodtceva, Associate Director of FintechSauce

"Blackmoon and FintechSauce share a vision and it's because of this that we are pleased to have discovered such an incredible organization to associate with. We are eager to release the FintechSauce ETx products as soon as possible to offer this amazing investment opportunity to eligible investors globally," said Moshe Joshua, Chief Product Officer at Blackmoon

The strategic partnership with FintechSauce is one of many that Blackmoon intends to form over the coming months. Their ultimate goal will be to have an entire suite of innovative ETx's to offer their own clients as well as those of their partners.

About Blackmoon

Blackmoon ( http://blackmoon.net/ ) is a financial services company which is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a group of financial services and technology companies founded in 2014. The Blackmoon team has extensive experience in investment management, as well as developing automated investment interfaces and asset management tools.

Blackmoon aims to create and maintain the world's best framework for tokenized investment vehicles to deliver investment opportunities in both the real world and the blockchain universe. Blackmoon Platform brings blockchain flexibility to fiat instruments and the benefits of accumulated financial wisdom to the crypto investments.

Blackmoon world firsts include being the first operational blockchain investment platform, the first company to issue a token related to an initial public offering (IPO of Xiaomi) and the first company to launch the first ETx which is linked to the performance of the most-traded coins on Binance.

About FintechSauce

FintechSauce ( https://www.fintechsauce.io/ ) is a team of experienced professionals from the finance industry whose goal is to help their clients successfully execute their token generation event by leveraging their exclusive and established relationships with cutting-edge blockchain and technology developers, premier branding and marketing firms, specialized legal and accounting firms and the leading executive and crypto advisors.

Disclaimer: Investment in virtual financial assets carries a high degree of risk and volatility and is not suitable for every investor; therefore, you should not risk the capital you cannot afford to lose. Please consult an independent professional financial or legal adviser to ensure the product meets your objectives before you decide to invest. Regional restrictions and suitability checks apply.

