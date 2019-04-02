Blackmoon Forges Multiple Strategic Partnership to Build New Investable ETx’s

The new partnerships between Blackmoon and these firms will enable them to work very closely together to create a showcase of investable ETx's that track the performance of a multitude of products, services and sentiment indexes that these firms offer.

Firms partnering with Blackmoon have an advantage over their competitors as they are able to further monetize their offering by making it an investable product.

For example, the partnership with Daneel allows the firm to turn their already successful sentiment API into a feed for an investible ETx, therefore, allowing investors to invest in the hype (or lack thereof) of a particular set of cryptocurrencies.

"As soon as we met in Malta Blockchain Summit, we were directly aligned with market expectations and the collaboration was the logical next step, we are eager to see how investors will react to this new kind of indices made possible by the AI," said Harold Kinet, Head of Communication at Daneel.

Fintechsauce will roll out a few ETx's with Blackmoon whose goal will be to create investable ETx's that track FintechSauce's investable products.

"In order to succeed in almost any project, you need reliable partners. FintechSauce has been working closely with our clients to be the best financial advisors for them. And now, we are excited about finding the right partner for our business, Blackmoon. With their help, we are creating investment products that will bring financial success to people that believe in us," said Anastasia Nizhegorodtceva, Associate Director of FintechSauce

On the other hand, the ETx developed with Rivver will track their issued digital assets in real time.

"We are very excited to be collaborating with Blackmoon. Blackmoon's innovative ETx approach is unique and necessary for the digitized securities ecosystem and we are very happy to be able to offer this added value to our clients," said David Benizri, CEO of Rivver

Jarvis Exchange's ETx tracks the performance of a variety coin sets such as "most-traded" and "most-volatile" on the Jarvis Exchange.

"We are very excited to partner with Blackmoon. It is always nice to find companies that share our belief in the collaborative genius. The ETx represent unique investment opportunities. We are happy to bring more value to our users as ETx enhance our offering, and to reveal Blackmoon value proposition to thousands of investors and traders," said Pascal Tallarida, Founder & CEO of Jarvis

Furthermore, Plato's "On-the-fly" ETx's aim to provide investors with direct access to Plato's real-time strategies.

"We are really excited about what this partnership means in terms of driving institutional crypto adoption while supporting full compliance across an entire basket of proprietary crypto indexes," said Bryan Feinberg, CEO of Plato

Dr. Werner & Partner's ETx, on the other hand, will give investors direct access to Dr Werner & Partner' client base.

"The partnership with Blackmoon will enable us to extend our (already advanced) crypto advisory services with security token offerings. The amount of interest for that sector is overwhelming and together with Blackmoon we will provide a state-of-the-art-service, that will enable the right client to launch an STO from A-Z," said Philipp Sauerborn, a senior employee at Dr Werner & Partner

Blackmoon is still working on more partnerships and will announce them as they happen.

Solving the problem of liquidity

Knowing that one can liquidate his or her investment without an impact on price, is a key risk-metric to any and all investment decisions. An STO that supports a thriving and liquid market, immediately increases its perceived value, even if its product, bottom-line or management is not as high a quality as its competitors. The liquidity of the marketplace defines the risk for an investor and the success of the issuer. Without the ease of execution and liquidity, any STO will have limited success, if any at all.

Introducing Blackmoon's Exchange Traded Indexes (ETx)

Blockchain technology may be a better alternative to raise capital from investors. However, price discovery and trading liquidity also require the inclusion of speculators. The ETx that Blackmoon issues on behalf of its partners' brands incentivise traders and speculators to take the risk in the market, by offering them a fungible financial product to arbitrage for profit - further adding bids and offers to an STO that would otherwise not exist - effectively creating a balanced and stable price.

"We have seen a surge of interest from firms around the globe, from a variety of sectors, seeking to partner with us specifically to form an investable ETx for them and we are glad that we can fulfil this need. The relationships are mutually beneficial and this serves as the strongest foundation for a long-lasting relationship," said Moshe Joshua, Chief Product Officer at Blackmoon

The strategic partnership with Daneel is one of many that Blackmoon intends to form over the coming months. Their ultimate goal will be to have an entire suite of innovative ETx's to offer their own clients as well as those of their partners.

About Blackmoon

Blackmoon (http://blackmoon.net/) is a financial services company which is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a group of financial services and technology companies founded in 2014. The Blackmoon team has extensive experience in investment management, as well as developing automated investment interfaces and asset management tools.

Blackmoon aims to create and maintain the world's best framework for tokenized investment vehicles to deliver investment opportunities in both the real world and the blockchain universe. Blackmoon Platform brings blockchain flexibility to fiat instruments and the benefits of accumulated financial wisdom to the crypto investments.

Blackmoon world firsts include being the first operational blockchain investment platform, the first company to issue a token related to an initial public offering (IPO of Xiaomi) and the first company to launch the first ETx which is linked to the performance of the most-traded coins on Binance.

Disclaimer: Investment in virtual financial assets carries a high degree of risk and volatility and is not suitable for every investor; therefore, you should not risk the capital you cannot afford to lose. Please consult an independent professional financial or legal adviser to ensure the product meets your objectives before you decide to invest. Regional restrictions and suitability checks apply.

