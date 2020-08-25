Blackpoint Cyber Adds Former Cisco Executive John N. Stewart to Board and Raises Series B Round

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackpoint Cyber, a leading technology-focused cyber security company, today announced that it has raised its Series B round of funding and will be appointing John N. Stewart, the former Senior Vice President and Chief Security and Trust Officer at Cisco, to its board of directors. The company has been steadily growing its presence in the Managed Service Provider market as a 24/7 Managed Detection and Response service and recently launched MDR 4.0, the industry's first contextually aware managed detection and response platform.

Stewart has over three decades of experience in the industry, having served on the Australian Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet Cyber Security Review panel, the cybersecurity think tank at the University of Maryland University College, and the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) Commission on Cybersecurity for the 44th United States Presidency. He is currently the founder and President of Talons Ventures and his motto is simple: make an impact.

Regarding his appointment to the Blackpoint Cyber board of directors, Stewart says, "I've been seeking something like this out for a very long time. Blackpoint Cyber is pushing the envelope via their multi-tenant managed detection and response platform and delivering within a top-rate partner community. After seeing the technology, business plan, success-to-date, and the team's passion, I'm honored to be joining their Board."

"We are ecstatic that John is joining our board of directors; someone with his experience and stature in the cyber security industry is the perfect addition to round out the group of talented and upstanding individuals that we already have at the helm of our organization," says Jon Murchison, CEO and Founder of Blackpoint Cyber. "We are currently experiencing record expansion, so we are both honored and privileged to have John join our team and guide us during this phase of rapid growth."

Blackpoint Cyber's current board of directors and advisors include some other heavy hitters in the space including Chris Inglis, former Deputy Director of the NSA, Ron Clark, former DHS and NSC, Hamid Akhavan, former CEO of T-Mobile, Raj Singh, founder and CEO of LCC International and founder of Telcom Ventures, Tom Donohue, founder and CEO of Adelphi Capital, and Dana Shell-Smith, ex-US Ambassador to Qatar.

Blackpoint Cyber offers a 24/7 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service for the Managed Service Provider (MSP) industry, helping these companies streamline their security stacks, increase their profitability, and give their clients world class cyber security. The Security Operations Team uses Blackpoint's own software, SNAP-Defense; built from the ground up to detect hackers in the earliest stages of a breach and to provide real-time response when needed using its patented live network map and lateral spread detection techniques.

About Blackpoint Cyber

Blackpoint Cyber is a cyber security company headquartered in Maryland, USA, and was established by former U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence cyber security experts. Leveraging its real-world cyber experience and knowledge of hacker tradecraft, Blackpoint provides a true 24/7 Managed Detection and Response service for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and real-estate owners to effectively secure their own networks as well as those of their clients.

