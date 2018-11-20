BlackRidge Technology to Present at 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event on Dec. 6

RENO, Nev., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. (OTCQB: BRTI), a leading provider of next-generation cyber defense solutions, has been invited to present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event being held Dec. 4-6 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

BlackRidge Technology chief financial officer John Bluher and Michael Murray, senior vice president and general manager of the company's Cyber Physical Systems unit, are scheduled to present on Thursday, Dec. 6, at 11:30 a.m. Pacific time. Bluher, Murray and David Hendrickson, BlackRidge corporate business development, will hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the conference.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with BlackRidge Technology management, please log in via the link provided in your invitation or contact your LD Micro representative. You may also email your request to BRTI@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at 949-491-8235.

About the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe. It is a non-registered investment advisor. For more details, please click here.

About BlackRidge Technology

BlackRidge Technology provides an adaptive cyber defense solution that enables our customers to deliver more secure and resilient business services in today's rapidly evolving technology and cyberthreat environments. The BlackRidge Adaptive Trust solution provides end-to-end security that proactively isolates cloud services, protects servers and segments networks. Our patented First Packet Authentication™ technology authenticates user and device identity and enforces security policy on the first packet of a network session. This new level of real-time protection blocks or redirects unidentified and unauthorized traffic to stop attacks and unauthorized access. BlackRidge was founded in 2010 to commercialize its military-grade and patented network security technology. For more information, visit www.blackridge.us.

