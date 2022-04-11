Blackstar expands into multiple markets to meet bridge and roadway infrastructure demand.

Blackstar VP of Sales, Chad Risher, executes roadway projects in Texas and Virginia.

NEW ORLEANS, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackstar recently executed two significant projects outside of their traditional territories. The Harris County 21/0369 On Call Signal Install/Modification project is located in Harris County, TX , and supplies Mast Arms and Poles for traffic signalization expansion and upgrades. The second project is part of the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel expansion in the Chesapeake Virginia region, and it supplies Median Crossover Gates to the Hampton Roads Connector Partners team for the bridge expansion. These projects are the beginning of a nationwide expansion that Blackstar is undertaking, as they have recently increased their bonding capacity and have built out their team to handle additional workload.