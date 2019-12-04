Blackstone Brings More Cooking Options - Introduces New AirFryer Griddle Combo

Indoor air fryers are typically heated with electric elements that can be sluggish and underpowered when cold or frozen foods are introduced. Blackstone's AirFryers are heated with 13,000 BTUs of propane, which is more than double the output of the most powerful electric indoor home air fryer on the market today.

The gas burner allows Blackstone's AirFryers to cook with even heat. Powerful electric fans circulate the hot air around the food creating a convection oven-like environment perfect for many different uses.

The convenience and benefits of cooking healthier foods with indoor air fryers has been embraced recently. But indoor air fryers are typically designed to cook one food at a time.

With independent cooking drawers, Blackstone's dual air fryers allow you to cook foods that may require different amounts of cooking time simultaneously, and keep them warm in the dedicated warming drawer without missing a beat.

The Combo AirFryer Griddle boasts additional convenient feature comforts designed with the cook in mind.

The griddle surface, measuring 36 inches, ignites simply with a push-button ignition system. Its four independent burners bring a combined 60,000 BTUs of heat and it includes Blackstone's rear grease management system, making cooking and cleanup a breeze.

Foldable side shelves are at comfortable counter height with convenient hooks on the side for hanging tools and a magnetic strip on the front, perfect for holding metal utensils like spatulas and tongs.

The AirFryer Griddle Combo also comes with a hinged lid similar to most existing gas grills. The lid does double duty keeping foods both warm and covered while cooking in the closed position and keeping the griddle safe from the elements when not in use.

The Combo AirFryer Griddle's propane tank affixes securely to the side of the unit, allowing the griddle to roll easily across your patio with its four heavy-duty casters.

Having the ability to combine different styles of cooking methods in a single unit will open up new menu possibilities to the outdoor cook.

