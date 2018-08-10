Blackstone Resources Launches Global Trading Business

BAAR, Switzerland, August 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Blackstone Resources AG (SWX: BLS)(STU: 4BR)(FRA: 4BR)(BEB: 4BR) has launched a global trading business. It has signed a memorandum of understanding and co-operation agreement, with a Swiss-Colombian mining company that is based in Colombia and has all the necessary licences to export a large multitude of mineral resources. The company also has substantial mining and operational rights across various Colombian provinces.

The agreement was signed owing to the complementary activities and goals of both companies. Both firms see great potential in agreeing to work together in developing certain mining assets and developing a commodity trading business outside Colombia.

Colombia is an important commodity-rich country and a major exporter of metals, which includes battery materials. Greater access to this market is extremely important for Blackstone Resources. We are excited about this recent development and the shareholder value it could potentialy deliver.

Highlights

This partnership agreement will further strengthen Blackstone Resources' trading division led by Chief Trading Officer Mr A. Viscuso

Trading activity from this partnership will come from the joint metal operations of both companies, plus our partner's country-wide network of third-party partners within Colombia .

. We estimate in the near future that our monthly trading volume from this partnership will rise to USD 29 million or more with an expected netback of at least USD 300,000 per month.

Blackstone Resources is a Swiss Holding Company, with its legal domicile in Baar, Kanton Zug and is concentrating on the battery metals market as primary metals. In addition, it sets up, develops and manages refineries used for gold and battery metals.

There are few companies quite like Blackstone Resources in Europe. It offers direct exposure to the battery metal revolution that is being driven by the demand of electric vehicles that need vast quantities of these metals. These include cobalt, manganese, molybdenum, graphite and lithium.

