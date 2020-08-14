Blackstrade Global Marketplace Just Launched

DETROIT, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Our mission is to unite buyers and sellers that represent the African diaspora globally, while building wealth among black individuals, families, communities, and countries. We encourage inclusion and welcome all ethnicities to join us in trade as we rebuild our communities worldwide.

Blackstrade.com is a marketplace platform that provides an international meeting space for black people to advertise and market their businesses while buying, selling, trading, wholesaling, or providing services to members. Blackstrade membership is currently FREE and lives at: https://blackstrade.sharetribe.com

How Blackstrade works

All members will pay an annual membership fee of $19.95 per year and (individuals and businesses) must buy one (1) product or service valued at $20 or more each quarter, equaling (4 purchases annually). This is one of the ways the community reinvest in one another.

Blackstrade will promote industrial (product) design and sponsor community driven initiatives that empower black people through education, training, skill building, and awareness. Such as promoting black inventors, while fostering community micro-lending to black inventors and industrial designers directly from the community.

Blackstrade is currently FREE and does not earn or take any revenue from sales of goods or services sold by individuals or businesses. Blackstrade.com (the site) will earn revenue on membership fees, advertising, and sales of our own branded products (such as tee shirts).

Blackstrade Community Initiatives

1. Coalition Against BOB Crime

2. Disaster Relief Fund

3. Finding Missing Black Persons

4. Community Micro-lending



Christine Pettway

Founder

Blackstrade.com

313-573-4423

Instagram: blackstradeglobal

Twitter: @blackstrade

Web: https://blackstrade.sharetribe.com

Email: [email protected]

