Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders' Meeting Results

PANAMA CITY, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. ("Bladex" or the "Bank"), announces that at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders virtually held on April 29, 2020, shareholders:

Approved the Bank's audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 . Ratified the appointment of KPMG as the Bank's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31 , 2020. Re-elected Mr. José Alberto Garzón and Mr. Mario Covo as Directors representing the holders of Class A shares and Class E shares of the Bank's common stock, respectively, and elected Mr. Eduardo Hecker as Director representing the holders of Class A shares of the Bank's common stock. Approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Bank's executive officers. Approved an amendment to Article 12 of the Bank's Articles of Incorporation to delete a provision that required that the Board of Directors always nominate the Chief Executive Officer as one of the two Directors to be elected by the holders of all classes of shares of the Bank's common stock.

Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, began operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United States of America, and a Representative License in Peru, supporting the regional expansion and servicing of its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

Bladex is listed on the NYSE in the United States of America (NYSE: BLX), since 1992, and its shareholders include: central banks and state-owned banks and entities representing 23 Latin American countries, commercial banks and financial institutions, and institutional and retail investors through its public listing.

