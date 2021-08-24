Blaige Completes Sale of Fruth Custom Packaging and Cleanroom Film & Bags to C-P Flexible Packaging, a Portfolio Company of First Atlantic Capital

MIAMI, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blaige & Company announced today the sale of Fruth Custom Packaging, Inc. ("FCP") and CF&B Manufacturing, Inc. d/b/a Cleanroom Film & Bags ("CFB") (FCP and CFB together, "FRUTH" or the "Company") to C-P Flexible Packaging, Inc., a portfolio company of First Atlantic Capital. The Fruth family and management team were advised by Blaige & Company on the transaction. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

FCP, headquartered in Placentia, California, was founded by Jim Fruth in 1986. Over more than 35 years of operative history, FRUTH evolved from a modest printing and bag operation into a leading provider of value-added cleanroom and custom flexible packaging solutions to attractive growth markets throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia including electronic, medical/pharmaceutical, aerospace, industrial, agricultural, and environmental applications.

CFB, headquartered in Orange, California, was acquired by FRUTH in 2012 and was the first of four strategic acquisitions, which together quickly established the Company as an industry leader.

FRUTH CEO James Fruth commented on the transaction. "The Blaige team utilized its deep industry knowledge to present my businesses as clear leaders in the value-added cleanroom packaging space, resulting in a successful partnership with C-P Flexible Packaging."

Blaige & Company CEO Thomas Blaige commented on the transaction. "We worked closely with the FRUTH management team to develop a forward-looking strategic business model encompassing FCP plus the components of four acquisitions into a unified powerhouse with both critical mass and a leadership position in the clean films space with great intangible value. This business model and its potential were key to the client's achievement of a superior strategic valuation."

Blaige & Company Managing Director Howard Cohen commented on the transaction. "We are pleased with the result, which, despite the recent supply chain issues in the electronics markets and COVID, demonstrates that there is currently tremendous demand for quality mid-market niche companies with strong profitability and growth potential."

Blaige & Company, with offices in Miami and Chicago, is an investment bank dedicated exclusively to the packaging, plastics, and chemicals industries. The Blaige team has over 30 years of transaction experience, has completed over 200 transactions, and has visited over 600 packaging, plastics, and chemical operations all over the world. Blaige M&A deal research sets the industry standard. On average, Blaige & Company's proprietary research department compiles and analyses over 500 worldwide packaging, plastics, and chemical industry transactions annually. Recently, London-based magazine Acquisition International named Thomas Blaige "Sector Focused C.E.O. of the Year" and Blaige & Company "Sector Focused Investment Bank of the Year."

