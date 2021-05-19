Blair Sign Programs Launches Quick-Connect Sign System

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BLAIR SIGN PROGRAMS, a leading national sign company, has announced the release of its newly designed Quick-Connect Sign System, a solution for installing multiple word signs in a single lift. BLAIR SIGN PROGRAMS has successfully designed and built signs, and sign programs, for national retailers from coast to coast for over 25 years. The company has achieved a reputation for excellence and offers a deep design inventory of branding solutions for national retail roll-outs and expansions.

"Today's national retailers are involved in re-imaging, re-sizing and re-designing their brick-and-mortar assets in answer to an evolving retail environment," says Scott Blair, the company founder and President. Blair went on to say, "Many of our national retail projects include the display of a primary identity with a multi-word secondary line of text. Our new Quick-Connect Sign System is designed for these requirements and to save installation time and improve assembly standards for multi-line retail branding. Also, the system is designed to blend in with the background surfaces; it's nearly invisible from intended viewing distances.

"Many national retailers are emerging from the pandemic and are looking for a rapid recovery and expansion," Blair continued. "We have created our Quick-Connect Sign System to help meet those challenges by providing a way to reduce field labor hours while improving the retail branding process. Fewer hours on each project means our field crews will be able to install more projects in less time while maintaining high-quality standards."

BLAIR SIGN PROGRAMS is offering individual Zoom presentations of the Quick-Connect Sign System followed by a Q&A session. These meetings, intended for store planners, construction and procurement managers, will present solutions provided by the Quick-Connect Sign System for various project conditions such as rain-walls, dryvit and remodeled facades.

For more information: [email protected]

web page: www.blairsign.net

