Blake Shelton Inspired, Kathy Anderson Designed

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- That's three Ole Red's for Blake Shelton and three Ole Red's for Anderson Design Studio. The Nashville based, award winning firm has teamed up with Blake Shelton and Ryman Hospitality Properties to design the newest Ole Red location in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

"I love bringing a little bit of Nashville to other cities. Creating new opportunities for each patron to have an exciting and unique experience is what we strive to accomplish," says Samm Betzold IIDA, Project Manager at Anderson Design Studio.

Ole Red Gatlinburg, Photo Courtesy of Anderson Design Studio

Opening its doors on Wednesday, March 13, Ole Red Gatlinburg is an all-in-one restaurant, live music venue, and retail space in the heart of the Smokies. Getting its name from country music superstar Blake Shelton's breakout hit, Ole Red features signature drinks, southern cuisine and nightly live music.

"Old Red Gatlinburg provides the elevated musical experience the town was craving," says Kathy Anderson IIDA, Owner and Principal Designer at Anderson Design Studio. "Tourists and locals welcomed the venue with open arms. It was a blast getting into the mountain state of mind."

Being at Ole Red is a lot like hanging out with Blake himself: laid-back and genuine, up for anything, a bit irreverent (but always fun) while set to great music — and the team at Anderson Design Studio captured Blake's essence with style.

"Kathy has been essential in bringing Ole Red to life. She's really captured my character and infused it into every corner. Working with her and her team has been such a pleasure," says Blake Shelton on the project.

Ole Red Gatlinburg is the third location nationally for this dining and entertainment brand. The company already has locations in Blake's hometown: Tishomingo, OK and on Lower Broadway in Nashville, TN. A fourth location in Orlando, FL is set to open in 2020.

"This being our third Ole Red location, we're getting into a real groove," says Katie Stix IIDA, Partner at Anderson Design Studio. "We hope it provides another fun, family oasis for this vacation destination!"

Anderson Design Studio has designed the "New Nashville", their notable projects include RCA Studio A, backstage of the Grand Ole Opry House, and the residences of Reba McEntire, Alan Jackson, and Ashley Judd. Kathy Anderson recently debuted a rug collection with Orientalist and wood flooring collection with Mansion Hill.

To learn more about Anderson Design Studio, visit www.andersondesignstudio.com

To learn more about Ole Red, visit www.olered.com

